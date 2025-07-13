Report: Phillies heavily linked to Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax
On Sunday morning, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale was the latest to say the Phillies are interested in the Twins' bullpen. Jhoan Duran and Girffin Jax continue to be two names heavily linked to Philadelphia in trade rumors.
"The Philadelphia Phillies have been extensively scouting Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, hoping to acquire at least one of them," he wrote.
The Athletic's Matt Gelb had a similar report on Friday, linking Philadelphia to Minnesota's bullpen. Nightengale also highlighted the "strong interest" from the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.
A potential trade between Philadelphia and Minnesota could make a lot of sense for both parties. The Phillies' bullpen ranks 23rd in ERA, and it could behoove the Twins to move one of their relievers as potential sellers at the deadline.
The Phillies have six players, ranked in MLB.com's latest top 100 list. Pitcher Andrew Painter is likely untouchable, but 21-year-old shortstop Aidan Miller (No. 22), 21-year-old outfielder Justin Crawford (No. 49), 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 63), 23-year-old pitcher Mick Abel (No. 87), and 20-year-old second baseman Aroon Escobar (No. 97) could all be interesting targets for Minnesota.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation, Duran and Jax are realistically two big-name players Minnesota could move at the deadline and land a solid return. As a .500 ball club heading into the All-Star break, the Twins have been up-and-down all season, so making a move at the deadline could be their next step.