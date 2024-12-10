Report: Red Sox have interest in trading for Twins' Carlos Correa
Is Carlos Correa as good as gone? That's likely a stretch, but after Dan Hayes of The Athletic mentionted Correa as a possible trade candidate for the Minnesota Twins, longtime Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson says the Boston Red Sox are interested in acquiring Correa.
"They're open-minded on a lot of guys so let's get to the elephant in the room: Carlos Correa. One team that has interest, I'm led to believe, is the Boston Red Sox," Wolfson said Tuesday on Skor North's Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd. "You think about the Alex Cora connection. Bench coach in Houston with Carlos, was his manager [at the] World Baseball Classic."
Why would the Twins trade Correa when he still has four years and $128 million in cash left on his contract? Wolfson said if he were a betting man he'd wager Correa is still with the Twins come March, but it cannot be denied that the Twins aren't increasing payroll and trading Correa might help them field a more balanced team because they could spread his money to multiple players.
"I don't think anything is remotely close, but teams are checking in," Wolfson added. "I'm led to believe the Red Sox are a team to keep an eye on if the Twins decide to get really aggressive on the trading Correa front."
It's worth noting that Boston has four prospects ranked in the top-25 of MLB Pipeline's top 100, including shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who is ranked No. 7 overall. At No. 10 overall is Kristian Campbell, who can play second base, shortstop and outfield.
If Boston traded for Correa, they could move Trevor Story to second base and feature an infield of Rafael Devers at third, Correa at short, Story at second and Triston Casas at first base.
Meanwhile, Wolfson says the Twins are "kicking the tires" on right-handed free-agent bats. He didn't say directly which players the Twins might be interested in, but he said "logically" that Randal Grichuk, Austin Hayes, Adam Duvall and Mark Canha would make sense.
"It doesn't seem like anything is quite imminent," Wolfson said. "I do anticipate trades before free-agent signings. They have been kicking the tires on right-handed bats. "