Report: Twins 'getting calls' on Matt Wallner
Trade season is starting to heat up as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.
Seen as a buyer heading into the trade window, the Twins could use some of their minor league talent to acquire helpful pieces for a playoff race. One of the minor league prospects that could be on the move is Matt Wallner.
In 13 games in the majors this season, Wallner struggled, averaging .080 before being sent back to Triple-A St. Paul. Since the demotion, Wallner is mashing, hitting 19 homers while slashing .247/.335/.534 for the Saints. The problem for Wallner is the Twins have a handful of outfielders in front of him already on the major league roster.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on a recent episode of Skor North's Mackey & Judd Show that the "Twins are getting calls on Matt Wallner."
"Is he an interesting chip later this month as the Twins seek out, for sure, one reliever?" Wolfson said. "Maybe more. Pitching more the need than offense. But certainly one, if not multiple."
Wallner's stock rose throughout June as he lit Triple-A on fire with a .324/.403/.724 slashline while clubbing 12 homers. He remains a likely candidate to be used as a trade chip, though, as a pathway to regular playing time is unclear. Wolfson suggested that he doesn't "think the Twins are going to move Max Kepler here in a contract year."
At the end of last season, Kepler had his option picked up by the team. The Twins also picked up Jorge Polanco's option but ended up trading him a few months later. Kepler was the focus of trade speculation throughout the offseason.