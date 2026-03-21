Carlos Correa Reveals Near‑Drowning Incident on Lake Minnetonka

Former Twins shortstop Carlos Correa claimed he nearly lost his life in Lake Minnetonka just weeks before his trade to Houston.

Speaking to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Correa opened up about a mid-July incident that nearly cost him and his son their lives. Caught in the waters of Lake Minnetonka, away from their boat, Correa and his son were struggling to stay afloat. Neither had a life jacket on, and with his three-year-old son Kylo on his back, Correa said he was struggling to stay above water due to cramping in his hamstrings and quads.

With his stamina diminishing, Correa made his way toward a buoy so the duo could catch their breath. The former Twins shortstop was able to reach the buoy but initially slipped off. After he fell under the water, Correa said he injured his left hand while grabbing for the buoy's chain. He said he had to switch hands repeatedly to keep himself and his son above water.

While hanging on to the buoy, Correa said he was able to yell for his father-in-law, who was near the boat. His father-in-law swam over and provided Correa and his son with a life jacket.

Correa credited his faith for helping him get through the harrowing ordeal.

The incident seemingly occurred during the All-Star break, as Correa said he was traded two weeks later.

Minnesota traded Correa at the league's trade deadline in a pure salary dump, receiving only a career minor leaguer in return. That player was let go following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Correa initially joined the Twins in the winter of 2023 in one of the biggest deals in franchise history. During his three-and-a-half years in Minnesota, Correa hit .271 while clubbing 61 home runs, including 22 during his first season with the Twins. He earned his third career All-Star Game nod, his only one as a Twin.

During the 2023 season, Correa was part of a Twins team that won the franchise's first playoff series in over 20 years. However, the following offseason, instead of building on that success, Twins management slashed payroll, and Minnesota didn't reach the playoffs again with Correa on the roster.

Following his trade back to Houston, where he played the first seven years of his career, Correa hit .290 in 51 appearances for the Astros. That marked a significant jump from the .267 he hit over 93 games with the Twins in 2025.