Former Twins prospect accused of tipping team's pitches is reinstated

Former Twins catching prospect Derek Bender has been reinstated and is once again eligible to return to MLB affiliated baseball, according to a report from The Athletic.

Bender, 22, was cut by the Twins in September 2024, just months after Minnesota selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He was accused of giving away the team's pitches to opposing batters. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, at the time, that Bender had "told multiple hitters" "the specific pitches being thrown."

Bender reportedly told teammates he wanted "the season to be over," according to Passan's sources at the time.

Following the accusations, Bender was suspended for the entirety of the 2025 season due to his conduct. After finishing his punishment — any other details of which weren't disclosed in The Athletic's report — Bender is now available to return to MLB affiliated baseball.

Bender previously denied that he gave away pitches. In a statement to The Athletic, through the MLBPA, he apologized to the Twins organization and players for his actions but did not specifically address whether or not he tipped pitches.

During his 19 games with the Twins' Single-A affiliate in 2024, Bender hit for a .200 average with 2 home runs and 8 RBI. While he was serving his punishment, Bender played for the Brockton Rox of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league that is listed as a professional partner league of Major League Baseball. He slashed .282/.377/.427 while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 54 runs in 92 games for Brockton in 2025.

