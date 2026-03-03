How Many of Twins' Top 10 Prospects Could Reach the Majors This Summer?

MLB Pipeline has released its updated rankings of every team's top 30 prospects. For the Twins, the first ten names on the list include some big-time talent on the verge of reaching the major leagues.

Here's the Twins' top ten:

1. Walker Jenkins, OF, 21

2. Kaelen Culpepper, SS, 23

3. Eduardo Tait, C, 19

4. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, 23

5. Connor Prielipp, LHP, 25

6. Dasan Hill, LHP, 20

7. Gabriel Gonzalez, OF, 22

8. Marek Houston, SS, 21

9. Charlee Soto, RHP, 20

10. Kendry Rojas, LHP, 23

Six of those players are in big-league camp with the Twins this spring. It doesn't necessarily appear as if any of them will be on Minnesota's Opening Day roster, but you never know. And even if they all begin the season in the minor leagues, it's a near certainty that at least a few of the names on that list will make their MLB debuts at some point this year.

Let's sort them into groups by how close they are to the majors.

Tier 1: Likely debuting in 2026

Emmanuel Rodriguez

Connor Prielipp

Walker Jenkins

Gabriel Gonzalez

Among the Twins' top prospects, Rodriguez is the one who may have a chance at cracking the Opening Day roster, though that would perhaps require Trevor Larnach being traded this month. But even if he starts the year in Triple-A, Rodriguez should find himself at Target Field before long, provided he can stay healthy.

Coming into camp, Prielipp seemed like a possible candidate to make the Twins' Opening Day roster if they moved him to the bullpen. But they've since added veteran lefty relievers Anthony Banda and Andrew Chafin to a group that already had Taylor Rogers and Kody Funderburk, and it seems the Twins' current plan is for Prielipp to remain a starter. Either way, he's already 25 years old and should find himself at Target Field at some point if his arm holds up.

Connor Prielipp | Image courtesy of John Vittas- Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Unfortunately, Jenkins is back on the shelf with a hamstring injury, which ends any slight chance he may have had at breaking camp on the Twins' roster. As long as he returns to health and puts up good numbers in St. Paul, the top prospect in the organization has a strong chance to debut at just 21 years old in 2026.

Gonzalez is also on the verge of the big leagues after an outstanding 2025 season in the minors. He doesn't have quite the same hype as Rodriguez or Jenkins, but he fits the Twins' current roster construction a bit better by virtue of being a right-handed outfield bat.

Tier 2: On the borderline

Kaelen Culpepper

Kendry Rojas

Culpepper, the Twins' minor league player of the year in 2025, is here because he hasn't yet played his first game at Triple-A. That's where he figures to open this season. But if he keeps hitting — and if Brooks Lee struggles in the big leagues — Culpepper could easily find himself starting games at shortstop for the Twins as soon as this summer.

Rojas made nine starts in Triple-A last year after a very brief stop in Double-A. He's got significant upside, but he almost certainly still needs more seasoning as a starting pitcher. He's another guy who could potentially be a reliever if he doesn't pan out as a starter.

Tier 3: Not happening this year

Marek Houston

Eduardo Tait

Dasan Hill

Charlee Soto

These are the current headliners of the next wave of talent for the Twins, likely arriving in the big leagues in late 2027 or in 2028. All four were at High-A Cedar Rapids last year, so Double-A Wichita is the next step in their progression. There's a ton of upside in this group, but also plenty of uncertainty due to their age and inexperience. Houston, the Twins' first-round pick last year, could climb quickly.

