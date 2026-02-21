Joe Ryan Scratched From First Spring Start — Reason to Worry?

Star Twins pitcher Joe Ryan was scratched from his first spring training start of the season, less than 15 minutes before first pitch on Saturday, with lower back tightness, according to reports.

Ryan was one of a few Twins players who survived last year's trade deadline fire sale. After some contract questions, Minnesota avoided arbitration and settled on a $6.1 million contract in 2026 for its star pitcher.

Ryan was planning to ramp things up quickly this spring, as he prepares to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next month. Those plans are firmly in question after getting scratched from Saturday's start.

"I hate to say this, but that's probably going to take him out of Team USA. If there's any little, teeny tiny thing that pops up on these teams, especially before they get to Team USA, they usually pull them out. Sadly, this means he's probably going to miss out on pitching for Team USA," former Twins catcher A.J. Pierzynski said.

Joe Ryan's lower back tightness could threaten his availability in the WBC, says @AJPierzynski12. pic.twitter.com/AM1jG3h7b2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2026

"If [the Twins] miss Joe Ryan for a long time, they're not going to compete with anything except for last place."

Pablo Lopez officially underwent season-ending elbow surgery earlier this week, so Minnesota's pitching rotation is already thin to begin with. Losing Ryan for an extended period of time could be a fatal blow before the regular season even starts.

Ryan continues to be in the middle of trade rumors, so an extended absence from the lineup could add fuel to that fire. Ultimately, it's a situation worth monitoring after seeing Lopez suffer a season-ending injury already.

In more positive news, Royce Lewis homered in his first at-bat on Saturday against the Red Sox. Minnesota will be back in action on Sunday against the Braves.