Inside The Twins

José Miranda among 6 players dumped off Twins' 40-man roster

Miranda played parts of four seasons for the Twins, hitting for a .263 average.

Jonathan Harrison

Apr 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins announced several roster moves Thursday, including that infielder José Miranda has been outrighted off the organization's 40-man roster. Miranda was one of five players cut from the 40-man roster, with a sixth, righty Cody Laweryson, claimed off waivers by the Angels.

The five players outrighted on Thursday are:

  • RHP Thomas Hatch
  • RHP Michael Tonkin
  • LHP Génesis Cabrera
  • LHP Anthony Misiewicz
  • INF José Miranda

Outfielder Alan Roden was reinstated following a stint on the 60-day injured list.

Sign up for the FREE Twins On SI newsletter. Sign up for the FREE Twins On SI newsletter. dark. Next

Miranda was one of many Twins who got off to a disastrous start this season, batting .167 with 13 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances. After just 12 games, the Twins demoted Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul, where injuries and poor play meant he never returned to Minneapolis. In 90 games with the Saints this season, Miranda slashed .195/.272/.296 while registering 57 strikeouts. He played parts of four seasons for the Twins, where he hit for a .263 average, clubbing 28 homers and driving in 133 RBIs.

It's a pretty stunning fall from grace for the 27-year-old Miranda, who impressed as a rookie in 2022 and then bounced back from a sophomore slump with a solid 2024 campaign, which included tying an MLB record with hits in 12 consecutive at-bats at one point in July. To go from productive big-league regular to being one of the worst hitters in Triple-A is just bizarre, and doesn't reflect well on the Twins' player development system.

Tonkin's third stint with the Twins comes to an end after a 2025 season in which he split time between Triple-A and the Majors. With the Twins, Tonkin went 2-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 21 games. He had a 4.82 ERA in 27 games with Triple-A St. Paul.

Hatch, 31, was picked up off waivers from the Royals in August following the Twins' trade deadline fire sale. He appeared in 11 games for the Twins, going 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA.

Cabrera spent time with four teams in 2025, finishing the season with the Twins after Minnesota signed him in August. He appeared in 16 games, registering 13 strikeouts and a 7.98 ERA in 14.2 innings of work as part of the Twins' zombie post-deadline bullpen.

Misiewicz was an offseason signing by the Twins but started the season with Triple-A St. Paul. He was called up by the Twins in July, where he threw for a 10.38 ERA in 4.1 innings of work over a four-game stint. He was demoted back to Triple-A before making a final appearance with the Twins in the season finale against the Phillies.

Lawyerson, 27, was a 14th round selection by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent the majority of the 2025 season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul before finishing the season with the Twins, which was his first stint in the majors. He made just five appearances with Minnesota and had a 1.17 ERA, striking out seven batters in 7.2 innings of work.

The Twins now have 33 players on their major league roster: two catchers, five infielders, eight outfielders, four utility players, and 14 pitchers.

Recommended reading

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News