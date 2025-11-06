José Miranda among 6 players dumped off Twins' 40-man roster
The Twins announced several roster moves Thursday, including that infielder José Miranda has been outrighted off the organization's 40-man roster. Miranda was one of five players cut from the 40-man roster, with a sixth, righty Cody Laweryson, claimed off waivers by the Angels.
The five players outrighted on Thursday are:
- RHP Thomas Hatch
- RHP Michael Tonkin
- LHP Génesis Cabrera
- LHP Anthony Misiewicz
- INF José Miranda
Outfielder Alan Roden was reinstated following a stint on the 60-day injured list.
Miranda was one of many Twins who got off to a disastrous start this season, batting .167 with 13 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances. After just 12 games, the Twins demoted Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul, where injuries and poor play meant he never returned to Minneapolis. In 90 games with the Saints this season, Miranda slashed .195/.272/.296 while registering 57 strikeouts. He played parts of four seasons for the Twins, where he hit for a .263 average, clubbing 28 homers and driving in 133 RBIs.
It's a pretty stunning fall from grace for the 27-year-old Miranda, who impressed as a rookie in 2022 and then bounced back from a sophomore slump with a solid 2024 campaign, which included tying an MLB record with hits in 12 consecutive at-bats at one point in July. To go from productive big-league regular to being one of the worst hitters in Triple-A is just bizarre, and doesn't reflect well on the Twins' player development system.
Tonkin's third stint with the Twins comes to an end after a 2025 season in which he split time between Triple-A and the Majors. With the Twins, Tonkin went 2-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 21 games. He had a 4.82 ERA in 27 games with Triple-A St. Paul.
Hatch, 31, was picked up off waivers from the Royals in August following the Twins' trade deadline fire sale. He appeared in 11 games for the Twins, going 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA.
Cabrera spent time with four teams in 2025, finishing the season with the Twins after Minnesota signed him in August. He appeared in 16 games, registering 13 strikeouts and a 7.98 ERA in 14.2 innings of work as part of the Twins' zombie post-deadline bullpen.
Misiewicz was an offseason signing by the Twins but started the season with Triple-A St. Paul. He was called up by the Twins in July, where he threw for a 10.38 ERA in 4.1 innings of work over a four-game stint. He was demoted back to Triple-A before making a final appearance with the Twins in the season finale against the Phillies.
Lawyerson, 27, was a 14th round selection by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent the majority of the 2025 season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul before finishing the season with the Twins, which was his first stint in the majors. He made just five appearances with Minnesota and had a 1.17 ERA, striking out seven batters in 7.2 innings of work.
The Twins now have 33 players on their major league roster: two catchers, five infielders, eight outfielders, four utility players, and 14 pitchers.