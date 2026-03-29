Mental Mistakes Doom Twins in Series Finale Loss to Orioles

Because they don't have a big payroll or the most talented roster, the Twins' margin for error is not going to be very high in 2026. That means they need to be sharp with their execution of the little things to win games. They can't afford sloppy mistakes like the ones they committed in Sunday's 8-6 loss in the rubber match of their season-opening series in Baltimore.

The Twins got off to a great start by scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, three of which came from a bases-clearing double by Tristan Gray in his first plate appearance as a Twin. Somehow, Minnesota only hit three bases-loaded doubles all of last season. But they were unable to add on to a 4-0 lead because Gray ran into an out as he tried to go to third base, taking a runner out of scoring position.

In the fourth inning, Josh Bell got a fortunate double when Orioles center fielder Dylan Beavers lost a routine fly ball in the sun. Bell then ran into an out on a slow ground ball from Victor Caratini to third baseman Coby Mayo. And one inning later, the Twins made a third out in between second and third base when Byron Buxton rounded second on a double.

None of those were the Twins' worst mental mistake of the day. That came in the top of the seventh inning, with the score tied 5-5. After three straight walks, Matt Wallner came up with the bases loaded and two outs. He watched a 3-2 fastball for strike three and then foolishly challenged the pitch despite it clearly being in the zone.

Matt Wallner took this pitch with the bases loaded and two outs then challenged the strike call. pic.twitter.com/s8kkNd8X9i — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 29, 2026

That was the Twins' second unsuccessful challenge of the day (Buxton had one in the first inning), so they lost the ability to challenge for the rest of the day. That had an immediate impact. In the bottom of the seventh, the Twins could do nothing about a clear strike from Mick Abel that was called a ball on a 3-1 pitch to Gunnar Henderson. He walked, and one batter later, Pete Alonso singled in the go-ahead run. The Orioles added two more runs in the inning to go up 8-5.

The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth, but only scored one run on a single from Gray. Royce Lewis, Kody Clemens, and Buxton all struck out with a chance to do major damage.

Minnesota then had one final threat in the ninth inning, getting a leadoff hit from Luke Keaschall. Bell appeared to walk, but the Orioles challenged and the call was overturned to a strikeout. Twins manager Derek Shelton argued that the challenge was made too late and was ejected from the game. Caratini then reached on a Henderson fielding error, but James Outman flew out to end it.

The Twins left 10 runners on base in the game, eight of which came in the final three innings.

Bailey Ober got the start for the Twins and looked solid through three scoreless innings. But in the fourth inning, he gave up two singles and then a three-run homer to Tyler O'Neill that got the Orioles right back into the game at 4-3.

Bailey Ober | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Abel then took over for Ober in the fifth. That was planned from the Twins, who don't need a full five-man rotation this early in the season due to a couple off days. In the bottom of the sixth, a two-out walk and a couple doubles off of Abel gave the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

Lewis tied it for the Twins in the seventh with his second homer in as many days. But the Twins stranded the bases loaded in both the seventh and eighth innings, and the wheels fell off for Abel in the bottom half of the seventh. He had a rough season debut, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks over 3.1 innings.

Royce Lewis ties the ballgame for the @Twins with a solo shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZgRjpv7ohi — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Simeon Woods Richardson will be on the mound on Monday night as the Twins begin a new series in Kansas City against the Royals, who are also 1-2.