Schedule and guest list unveiled for 2026 TwinsFest
The Twins have announced the schedule and confirmed players, coaches, and alumni set to make appearances at TwinsFest 2026
Festivities will kickoff the night of Friday, January 23, at Target Field with TwinsFest Live. The event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. CT, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. TwinsFest Live will feature the chance to snap pictures, eat some food, drink some beverages, and chat with players, coaches, and alumni. Tickets start at $118 and are available here.
Signature Saturday is a chance to get autographs from current and former Twins players and coaches. The event takes place at Target Field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 24. Adult tickets are $27, and kids 12 and under get in for $11.
The confirmed players, coaches, and alumni are listed below, though the Twins say the list is subject to change.
Confirmed player appearances
- Mick Abel
- Travis Adams
- Kody Clemens
- Kaelen Culpepper
- David Festa
- Kody Funderburk
- Dasan Hill
- Ryan Jeffers
- Walker Jenkins
- Luke Keaschall
- John Klein
- Trevor Larnach
- Brooks Lee
- Royce Lewis
- Pablo López
- Austin Martin
- Zebby Matthews
- Andrew Morris
- Bailey Ober
- Pierson Ohl
- Connor Prielipp
- Marco Raya
- Alan Roden
- Joe Ryan
- Cole Sands
- Justin Topa
- Matt Wallner
- Simeon Woods Richardson
Confirmed coach/alumni appearances
- Juan Berenguer (Saturday only)
- Bert Blyleven
- Rod Carew
- Cole De Vries
- LaTroy Hawkins
- Kent Hrbek
- Corey Koskie
- Gene Larkin
- Tim Laudner
- Glen Perkins
- Trevor Plouffe
- Derek Shelton
- Denard Span
The Twins will also host a Futures Clinic at Urban Ventures in Minneapolis featuring hands-on instruction from current Twins players and coaches. There will be two separate clinics, with the first from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $27.
