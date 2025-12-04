Schedule and guest list unveiled for 2026 TwinsFest

The Twins have announced the schedule and confirmed players, coaches, and alumni set to make appearances at TwinsFest 2026

Festivities will kickoff the night of Friday, January 23, at Target Field with TwinsFest Live. The event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. CT, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. TwinsFest Live will feature the chance to snap pictures, eat some food, drink some beverages, and chat with players, coaches, and alumni. Tickets start at $118 and are available here.

Signature Saturday is a chance to get autographs from current and former Twins players and coaches. The event takes place at Target Field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 24. Adult tickets are $27, and kids 12 and under get in for $11.

The confirmed players, coaches, and alumni are listed below, though the Twins say the list is subject to change.

Confirmed player appearances

Mick Abel

Travis Adams

Kody Clemens

Kaelen Culpepper

David Festa

Kody Funderburk

Dasan Hill

Ryan Jeffers

Walker Jenkins

Luke Keaschall

John Klein

Trevor Larnach

Brooks Lee

Royce Lewis

Pablo López

Austin Martin

Zebby Matthews

Andrew Morris

Bailey Ober

Pierson Ohl

Connor Prielipp

Marco Raya

Alan Roden

Joe Ryan

Cole Sands

Justin Topa

Matt Wallner

Simeon Woods Richardson

Confirmed coach/alumni appearances

Juan Berenguer (Saturday only)

Bert Blyleven

Rod Carew

Cole De Vries

LaTroy Hawkins

Kent Hrbek

Corey Koskie

Gene Larkin

Tim Laudner

Glen Perkins

Trevor Plouffe

Derek Shelton

Denard Span

The Twins will also host a Futures Clinic at Urban Ventures in Minneapolis featuring hands-on instruction from current Twins players and coaches. There will be two separate clinics, with the first from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

