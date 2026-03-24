Twins Announcers' Byron Buxton 'Pants Down' Commentary Goes Viral

It's been 15 years since Brett Favre led the Vikings in song with "Pants on the Ground" after a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now the Minnesota sports scene has a new viral pants sensation to laugh about.

The latest pants-down moment came during an exchange in the Twins' TV booth between former All-Star closer Glen Perkins and play-by-play announcer Cory Provus as they talked about Byron Buxton and how he wears his baseball pants.

Perkins: You ever seen Buck with his pants down?

Provus: Uh, no. Like in shorts?

Perkins: No, like he's got...he doesn't have his,... no socks showing.

Provus: Ah, I see what you're saying.

“You ever seen Buck with his pants down” - Glen Perkins

“Uhhh, no” - Corey Provus



Amazing things happening on today’s broadcast for the #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/FV78jPc7wt — nate 🇲🇽 #NGEHTTT (@PrimeKCulpepper) March 22, 2026

Perkins' awkward way of asking Provus if he's ever seen Buxton with the bottom of his pants not pulled up to reveal high socks went viral, and it's continued to gain steam in the days that have followed.

Perkins and Provus addressed Buxton uniform style again during the broadcast of Tuesday's spring training finale against the Red Sox.

Provus: Take a look at that sharp uniform today, and just because we're thorough, the baseball pants—the baseball pants—are down at the bottom.

Perkins: He's got his pants up... around his waist, but also down around his ankles—at the same time.

Provus: Baseball pants.

Perkins: Baseball pants.

Provus: Baseball pants. Well, that became a thing.

IT GETS EVEN BETTER pic.twitter.com/m7MOKouPfA — nate 🇲🇽 #NGEHTTT (@PrimeKCulpepper) March 24, 2026

Twins manager Derek Shelton chatted with Provus and Perkins during Tuesday's broadcast and said his phone had blown up with his volleyball dad friends (his daughters play volleyball) commenting about what they heard on the broadcast.

"The first time I heard it, I was like, 'Good God, I don't know how to comment on this or think about it.' So, yeah, I don't know," Shelton said. "I was actually going to say last inning that Buck looks good with his pants down, not his pants on."

"I would say you guys definitely caught people's attention. And the one thing about it is, no one got canceled, number one, which is the most important thing. And number two, you guys decided that you were going to bring the Twins to the forefront of the viral universe for about four or five hours," Shelton added.

THEY INTERVIEWED SHELTON ON IT TOO LMAOOOO https://t.co/ZSHx5sRGic pic.twitter.com/RVIJyo07KQ — nate 🇲🇽 #NGEHTTT (@PrimeKCulpepper) March 24, 2026

Perkins said he saw Buxton face-to-face afterward, and Buxton could only laugh about it.

"He just started laughing. He thought it was hilarious," Perkins said. "Before I even saw Buck, I heard him start laughing, and he was looking right at me, so we had some fun with that. I had a couple of guys walk past me yesterday in the clubhouse and ask me if Buck had his pants on. It's all good, it's all in good fun. We've had plenty of laughs about it."