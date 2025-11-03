Twins' opening World Series odds for 2026 reflect the steep climb ahead
The 2025 MLB season wrapped up this weekend, with the Dodgers beating the Blue Jays in an instant classic Game 7 to cap a thrilling World Series. That means the offseason is officially underway, even if that's been the case for most teams for over a month.
It also means sportsbooks have released their opening odds to win the 2026 World Series. Unsurprisingly, the current state of the Minnesota Twins — and the uphill climb that lies ahead for the franchise — is reflected in their ranking within those early odds.
The Twins are +8000 to win next year's championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook. That places them 22nd out of 30 teams, ahead of only the Athletics, Cardinals, Marlins, Pirates, Angels, Rockies, White Sox, and Nationals. Given that the Twins finished with the fourth-worst record in baseball this season, that placement might actually be generous. +8000 is an implied probability of about 1.2 percent.
New Twins manager Derek Shelton, who was recently hired to replace Rocco Baldelli, faces a tough task in trying to win games next season. Shelton, who never won more than 76 games in five full seasons as the Pirates' manager, only has so much control over his club's outlook. All he can do is work with the pieces he's given. And as was the case during his time in Pittsburgh, he's at the mercy of cheap ownership and a front office that hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt.
Every other question about the Twins' offseason pales in comparison to the big one: What's the payroll going to be? If the Pohlad family decides to spend money and bring payroll back up to 2024 pre-trade deadline levels (or higher), it's not too difficult to look at the talent in the organization and conjure up some optimism for next season. If spending doesn't come back up, or perhaps shrinks further via trades of Pablo López and/or Joe Ryan, another 90-100 losses will likely be on the way.
One can only hope that ownership chooses the first option and makes some sort of financial effort to build around Byron Buxton, Luke Keaschall, the two frontline starting pitchers, and incoming prospects like Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper. The cupboard isn't bare, although Derek Falvey and the front office have an entire bullpen to rebuild after this summer's deadline fire sale.
Ownership and player development are what will determine Minnesota's outlook moving forward. Right now, the Twins feel light years away from contending with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Yankees, Phillies, and other powerhouses for a championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.