Twins' Pablo Lopez Out for Season, and May Have to Wait Till 2028 to Pitch Again

Twins ace Pablo Lopez is reportedly undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery after suffering ligament damage in his elbow, according to SKOR North's Declan Goff.

#MNTwins ace Pablo Lopez will have arm surgery on Wednesday, wiping out his 2026 season. The second opinion confirmed ligament damage. — Declan Goff (@DexsTweets) February 20, 2026

On Tuesday, Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Lopez had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. After getting a second opinion, Lopez will now undergo season-ending surgery that could potentially keep him out until 2028.

Lopez, 29, dealt with shoulder issues last season, which saw him miss several months in the middle of the season. He ended up returning for several games in September before a right forearm strain ended his return in mid-September. He finished the season with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts.

With Lopez now missing the 2026 season, righty Joe Ryan steps into the No. 1 starter role for the organization heading into the season. Behind him will be a mix of Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Mick Abel, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Zebby Matthews.