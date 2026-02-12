Twins Reunite With Three-Time All-Star Reliever on Minor-League Deal

The Twins are reuniting with an old friend from a long, long time ago. Three-time All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks, who began his career with Minnesota in the early 2010s, has signed a minor-league deal with the Twins that includes an invitation to big-league Spring Training camp, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

Can confirm Liam Hendriks received a minor-league deal with the #MNTwins which includes a invite to big league camp. @ByRobertMurray was on it first. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) February 12, 2026

Hendriks, 37, was one of the best relievers in baseball with the Athletics and then the White Sox from 2019-22. Since then, he's been through a lot and has hardly pitched. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, which caused him to miss the start of that season. Hendriks beat the cancer, but ended up needing Tommy John surgery after throwing only five innings that year. He missed all of the 2024 season and struggled in 13.2 innings with the Red Sox last year before getting hurt again.

Still, this makes a lot of sense for the Twins as a low-risk, possible high-reward move. They need help in their bullpen, and if Hendriks can stay healthy and come even somewhat close to recapturing his old form, he could wind up in a high-leverage role for Derek Shelton. If he struggles or can't stay on the field, they can go in a different direction.

Hendriks, who hails from Perth, Australia, signed with the Twins as an international free agent in 2007. He debuted for Minnesota as a starting pitcher in 2011 and did not have success in that role, pitching to a 6.06 ERA in 30 games over three years. Hendriks then had stints with the Royals and Blue Jays, and he broke out with Toronto in 2015 after becoming a full-time reliever.

Prior to the 2016 season, the Athletics acquired Hendriks in a trade with Toronto. He was solid over the next three seasons. Then, in 2019, something clicked and he became one of the best relievers on the planet. Hendriks threw 85 innings for Oakland that season, recording a 1.80 ERA and 124 strikeouts. He continued to dominate in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then signed with the White Sox and put up two more outstanding years as Chicago's closer.

Liam Hendriks | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

From 2019-22, Hendriks threw 239 innings with a 2.26 ERA and 114 saves. He struck out 359 batters, walked 47, and had a 0.883 WHIP. He was unhittable and earned three All-Star nods in that span, as well as two top-ten finishes in AL Cy Young voting. And he did it all while throwing mostly four-seam fastballs, mixing in a slider and the occasional curveball.

Now, after throwing 18.2 innings in the last three seasons, Hendriks will look to bounce back with the franchise where he began his MLB career 15 years ago. If he can do so, the door is wide open for him to earn a roster spot and perhaps a key role on the back end of the Twins' bullpen.

The first workout for Minnesota's pitchers and catchers in Fort Myers is on Thursday.

