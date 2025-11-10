Twins standout earns All-Rookie honors for injury-shortened debut season
Despite playing only 49 games in his debut campaign due to injury, Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall was recently named to MLB Pipeline's 2025 All-Rookie first team. That honor reflects how well he played when he was healthy and on the field this past season.
During those 49 games, Keaschall slashed .302/.382/.445 with 14 doubles, 4 home runs, 28 RBI, and 14 stolen bases on 17 attempts. His OPS+ was 128 and he generated 2.0 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.
To be fair, the honor also reflects the reality that there weren't many other productive rookie second basemen in baseball this year. MLB Pipeline noted that Keaschall "was the only rookie second baseman to receive more than 200 plate appearances and post an above-average wRC+" in 2025. The second-team pick was the Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim, who had 37 fewer plate appearances than Keaschall's 207.
A 2023 second-round pick out of Arizona State who had quickly established himself as one of the Twins' top prospects, Keaschall made his MLB debut in mid-April and put together an electrifying first week of his career. He reached base in 14 of his first 26 plate appearances, with three doubles and five stolen bases. Then, on April 25, he was hit on the right forearm by a sinker from Angels starter Kyle Hendricks, which fractured a bone and led to a three-month absence.
When Keaschall eventually returned to the Twins' lineup on August 5, he picked up right where he had left off. He hit his first big league home run in that game, and went 10 for 22 with two homers, three doubles, and 10 RBI in his first five games back, including an 11th-inning walkoff homer to beat the Royals on August 10.
Keaschall's season ended slightly early due to a thumb injury on September 23, which required surgery.
In total, Keaschall played in 47 full games (he left two early with injuries). He had at least one hit in 40 of those games, including 11 multi-hit contests. Keaschall was very good at the plate — where he supplemented his contact and on-base skills with a bit of pop — and on the bases. He also played solid defense at second base.
Moving forward, Keaschall is one of the primary reasons for optimism around the Twins. He's one of their top player assets heading into 2026 and should be in line for a big second season if he's able to stay on the field.