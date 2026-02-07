Twins Unveil Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
Twins baseball is back this month, which normally might be cause for at least some excitement.
However, after an offseason in which Minnesota's front office did largely nothing and ownership asked fans not to worry about the payroll conversation, it's understandable why there may be a lack of verve heading into the 2026 season.
But for those holding out hope, the team released their Spring Training broadcast schedule on Thursday.
Pitchers and catchers report on Thursday, Feb. 12, with the full squad reporting the following Monday. The Twins will hold an exhibition against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Feb. 20, with the first Spring Training game of the season the following day against the Red Sox.
Fans will have access to 25 games via the team's radio broadcast, while 22 games will also be televised on a series of platforms. The radio broadcast can be heard on 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) and 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM), as well as the Treasure Island Baseball Network (TIBN). The games will be available over-the-air, as well as streamable through the Audacy app.
On the television side, fans will have access to game through a variety of television providers. The full load of 22 games will be live via the team's direct-to-consumer Twins.TV platform. Fans can sign up for a free account that will have access to the Spring Training games. Two games will air on FOX 9, with seven other airing on FOX 9+.
Below is the full schedule
Date
Game
Time (CT)
TV
Radio
2/20
vs. Gophers
5:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
2/21
vs. Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
2/24
vs. Orioles
12:05 p.m.
TIBN / Audacy app
2/25
vs. Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
2/26
@ Pirates
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
2/27
vs. Yankees
12;05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
2/28
@ Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/1
vs. Braves
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/3
vs. Rays
12:05 p.m.
TIBN / Audacy app
3/4
vs. Puerto Rico (WBC)
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
3/5
@ Yankees
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/6
vs. Braves
5:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/8
vs. Phillies
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/11
vs. Tigers
12:05 p.m.
TIBN / Audacy app
3/12
vs. Red Sox
12;05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
3/13
@ Blue Jays
12:07 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/14
vs. Rays
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9 / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/15
@ Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/16
vs. Pirates
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
3/17
@ Phillies
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/19
vs. Phillies
12;05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
3/20
vs. Blue Jays
12;05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9 / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/22
vs. Braves
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / Gray Media
TIBN / 830 WCCO / 102.9 The Wolf / Audacy app
3/23
@ Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV
3/24
vs. Red Sox
12:05 p.m.
Twins.TV / FOX 9+ / Gray Media
TIBN / Audacy app
Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.