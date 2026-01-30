Out of Nowhere, Twins Part Ways With Derek Falvey After 9 Years
The Twins have parted ways with president of baseball and business operations Derek Falvey, they announced on social media on Friday morning. General manager Jeremy Zoll will run baseball ops, while owner Tom Pohlad, the franchise's new control person, will temporarily run the business side.
Falvey, 42, had been with the Twins for nine seasons after being hired in October 2016. He had previously been with the Cleveland Indians since 2008.
The decision was a mutual one, according to the team's announcement.
The Twins went 690-666 during nine seasons under Falvey, making four postseason appearances. For most of his tenure, he was paired with GM Thad Levine, who was hired in the same 2016 offseason. Levine stepped down after the 2024 season. In addition to running the baseball side of things, Falvey added business operations to his plate in 2024.
"Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club," Pohlad said in a statement. "We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward."
"Following a series of thoughtful conversations with Tom that began after the ownership transition and progressed over the past few weeks, we both agreed this was the right time for us to part ways," Falvey said in a lengthy statement.
The timing of this move is odd, to say the least. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in about two weeks. Much of the transactional part of the offseason has already happened, although the Twins have developed a reputation for making moves close to the start of the season in recent years. They've added Josh Bell, Victor Caratini, and Taylor Rogers in free agency this winter but remain in need of at least one more reliever.
Falvey continued to be one of the primary public-facing representatives of the franchise this offseason, including making various media appearances at the winter meetings. He was the lead speaker at the club's annual media luncheon just a week ago.
The Twins will immediately begin a search for a new president of business operations, who will report to Pohlad. Zoll, who replaced Levine last year, will remain the head of baseball ops moving forward. The 35-year-old has been with the Twins since 2018 and was previously their vice president and assistant GM.
"While we value our foundation, our commitment to building a championship caliber organization requires decisiveness and urgency," Pohlad said.
This is a developing story.
