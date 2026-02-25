What Changed? Taj Bradley Decides Against Pitching in the World Baseball Classic

Seeing his role and importance in the Twins' rotation growing in the wake of Pablo Lopez's season-ending injury, Taj Bradley has decided against pitching for Team Mexico at next month's World Baseball Classic.

Bradley was set to be one of eight Twins to appear for various teams during the tournament that starts in early March. He has eligibility to play for Mexico through one of his grandmothers, who is from Mexico.

"I think the biggest thing was he felt his priority should be in this camp," Twins manager Derek Shelton told reporters on Wednesday. "He stated new manager, new staff to some extent, new catcher in terms of (Victor) Caratini, and he just felt the best use of his workload during spring training was to be in our camp."

Bradley originally approached Shelton about his decision on Sunday. Shelton told the 24-year-old to take some time to think through the decision. The following day, Shelton said Bradley returned, confirming his intent to pull out of the tournament.

Bradley was acquired last July from the Rays in the Griffin Jax trade. With the Twins, Bradley was 0-2 with a 6.61 ERA, striking out 32 batters while walking 12 in 31.1 innings. So far this spring, through one appearance, Bradley has allowed one run (a homer), while registering five punch-outs and no walks in three innings.

Meanwhile, fellow Twins starter Joe Ryan's inclusion in the World Baseball Classic is still up in the air. Ryan was scratched from his first start of the spring due to lower back tightness. An MRI revealed he was suffering from inflammation.

Ryan is part of a stacked Team USA squad looking to bounce back after losing in the finals to Japan at the last edition of the tournament. While his availability for the tournament remains a question, he is still expected to ready to start the season opener on March 26.

The other players in the Twins' organization competing in the WBC are: