Taj Bradley’s First-Inning Problem Gives Twins’ New Coach a Clear Priority

The Minnesota Twins already received a breakthrough from Taj Bradley. Their next pitching coach should begin by examining the part of his outings that lagged behind the rest.

Bradley finished 2026 with a 3.73 ERA, 205 strikeouts and 178 1/3 innings across 31 starts. In the first inning, however, he allowed 24 earned runs over 31 innings, producing a 6.97 ERA.

That contrast gives Brian Reith a concrete offseason assignment. Helping Bradley enter games with sharper command could strengthen Minnesota’s rotation without requiring another acquisition.

This is a development recommendation. The available evidence identifies a problem worth investigating, while its cause still requires work with the pitcher.

The First Inning Deserves Its Own Review

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley walked 22 of the 142 batters he faced in first innings. That was a 15.5% walk rate, compared with approximately 8.9% over the remainder of his workload. Those rates were calculated from his regular-season splits.

His first-inning strikeouts remained encouraging: he recorded 38. The opening frame did not erase his ability to miss bats. It combined that strength with too many free passes and six home runs.

Reith and Bradley should review which pitches missed, how often those misses came before two strikes and whether his delivery changed between warmups and game action. The numbers alone cannot establish that his preparation routine caused the problem.

A hitter’s count changes the demands on the next pitch. Repeatedly recovering from those situations can consume pitches before a starter establishes any rhythm.

The Twins’ hiring of Reith creates an opportunity to examine those details with a coach who previously worked with Bradley in Tampa Bay’s system. Familiarity should help their conversations, although it does not guarantee an immediate solution.

Improvement Should Preserve What Already Worked

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reith outlined a direct priority when Minnesota introduced him. "Throwing strikes is No. 1," he said, according to MLB.com.

For Bradley, the challenge is applying that principle without turning every early pitch into an invitation for hard contact. Better location and appropriate pitch selection matter alongside the frequency of strikes.

Minnesota should compare his opening-inning execution with later innings, then test any adjustments during spring training. Changes to warmup intensity, sequencing or delivery should follow that review.

The club also needs patience when judging the results. One clean first inning would provide limited evidence, just as one rough start would not prove that the plan failed.

The rotation’s approaching contract decisions make Bradley’s continued growth particularly valuable. Minnesota needs pitchers who can carry responsibility as its veteran group changes.

Bradley already demonstrated that he could handle a substantial workload and strike out Major League hitters. Reducing the unnecessary traffic at the beginning of his starts should be one of Reith’s first projects.