Twins Face a Rule 5 Question With Top Prospect

The Minnesota Twins face a different kind of prospect decision with Yasser Mercedes this winter. The question concerns how much value they should preserve before he is ready to compete for regular work in the Majors.

Mercedes signed on Jan. 15, 2022, when he was 17, and played five professional campaigns through 2026. That placed him on this winter's Rule 5 eligibility timeline under MLB's published guidelines. He was not listed on Minnesota's 40-man roster when checked on Oct. 14.

The 21-year-old hit .249/.343/.453 with 18 home runs and 52 stolen bases across Single-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids in 2026. His combination of power and speed supplied a reason to examine protection seriously.

His Tools Make Protection Worth Considering

Minnesota Twins No. 17 prospect Yasser Mercedes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mercedes' speed offers a potential route to value beyond his bat. A club could envision him developing into an outfielder who contributes on the bases and helps cover multiple defensive assignments.

The offensive progress also mattered. He advanced to High-A and produced over a full minor league schedule. Minnesota had more evidence to evaluate than a few promising games in rookie ball.

His results with Cedar Rapids also showed the distance remaining. Mercedes hit .232/.320/.409 over 88 games at that level. Those numbers required further development before anyone could assume he would handle Major League pitching.

That gap complicates the Rule 5 evaluation. A selecting club generally must keep a player on its Major League active roster or offer him back. Finding a workable role for a developing hitter would be part of another organization's decision. MiLB's Rule 5 explanation outlines those restrictions.

A team with room to tolerate uneven offense might see a possible bench contribution through speed and defensive versatility. A club demanding immediate production might consider the development gap too large.

Minnesota needs to evaluate both the probability of losing him and the value he could create if his offense improves. His tools make the question worth asking even though he has yet to reach the upper minor leagues.

The Roster Cost Still Deserves Scrutiny

Minnesota Twins prospect Yasser Mercedes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Protecting Mercedes would require a 40-man spot, but it would not require the Twins to put him directly into their Major League lineup. The organization could retain him while continuing his development in the minors.

That distinction supports the case for protection. Minnesota would preserve the chance to benefit from his improvement without forcing an immediate jump beyond the level he reached this year.

The counterargument is the opportunity cost. Twins On SI's roster-space analysis explained the pressure created by injured-list returns and outside additions. Every protected prospect occupies space that could serve another need.

The front office, therefore, should compare Mercedes with the players competing for those same spots. Upside matters, but so do development risk, useful depth and the organization's ability to replace a particular skill.

His Arizona Fall League work can add evidence about pitch recognition, contact and defensive execution. A brief stretch should inform that review without overpowering the larger record Minnesota already has.

I would lean toward protecting Mercedes if the club can create space by moving a less promising depth piece. The upside in his tools deserves another stage of development. The Twins should make that choice through a clear comparison of roster value rather than assume his distance from the Majors removes the risk of losing him.