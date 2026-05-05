Twins Offer 50% Sale on TV Package, Sparking Backlash From Fans
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Just 35 games into a 162-game season the Twins are already slashing the price of TwinsTV, and unsurprisingly this hasn't gone down well fans who paid full price a few months ago.
On Thursday, the Twins announced a limited-time, 50% off sale of TwinsTV through May 10. The sale slashes the price to watch the rest of the season to just $44.99, down from an advertised $89.99.
Fans who paid the full price – $99.99 before the season started – or let their subscriptions automatically renew, are voicing their displeasure at the early season sale.
"Wait you are telling me I didn't have to pay full price at (the) start of Spring Training?" one commented on X, while another was upset they paid "$50 extra to watch (the Twins) win 15 games."
Several complained of a "kick in the teeth" to the fans who paid full price just 35 games ago, with one commenter asking: "Am I going to get a refund for April, since I paid full price!"
The latest attempt by the Twins ownership to mend the soured relationship with its fanbase has renewed calls from some fans for the Pohlad Family to sell the team.
Despite this, there has been a surprising "uptick" in fan attendance at Target Field this season, which comes after offers from the Twins such as the $2 pre-game beers on Fridays and Saturdays.
In 20 home games played this season, the Twins have experienced a year-over-year average attendance boost of 1,500 fans per game, according Baseball-Reference, despite regular images and footage of a sparsely populated Target Field.
Still, Minnesota isaveraging among the lowest attendances in the league at a reported 19,235, which is only above the Rays, White Sox, Royals, Guardians, Pirates, Marlins, and A's.
After a brief run of wins in early April, the Twins have since plummeted, and find themselves at the bottom of the AL Central with a 15-20 record.
A flurry of road games towards the end of May will mean fans of the team will need to rely on TwinsTV to watch their team. That may be a tough draw for fans who also have lengthy playoff runs by the Timberwolves and Wild to choose from.
If only there was a competitive baseball team to draw eyeballs to the team's league-owned TV channel.
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Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.