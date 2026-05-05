Twins Offer 50% Sale on TV Package, Sparking Backlash From Fans

Just 35 games into a 162-game season the Twins are already slashing the price of TwinsTV, and unsurprisingly this hasn't gone down well fans who paid full price a few months ago.

On Thursday, the Twins announced a limited-time, 50% off sale of TwinsTV through May 10. The sale slashes the price to watch the rest of the season to just $44.99, down from an advertised $89.99.

Fans who paid the full price – $99.99 before the season started – or let their subscriptions automatically renew, are voicing their displeasure at the early season sale.

"Wait you are telling me I didn't have to pay full price at (the) start of Spring Training?" one commented on X, while another was upset they paid "$50 extra to watch (the Twins) win 15 games."

So I paid $50 extra dollars to watch them win 15 games. #NUKE the decision makers into oblivion — Taj (@ToastCheap69) May 4, 2026

Several complained of a "kick in the teeth" to the fans who paid full price just 35 games ago, with one commenter asking: "Am I going to get a refund for April, since I paid full price!"

Twins fans upset over early season sale of Twins TV | X.com

So you're saying I paid $55 just for April? 🤣



They charged me $99.99 for my auto-renewal, by the way, not the $89.99 that this graphic shows as the full price. pic.twitter.com/bSWkXKuyTV — The Twins Almanac (@TwinsAlmanac) May 4, 2026

The latest attempt by the Twins ownership to mend the soured relationship with its fanbase has renewed calls from some fans for the Pohlad Family to sell the team.

Despite this, there has been a surprising "uptick" in fan attendance at Target Field this season, which comes after offers from the Twins such as the $2 pre-game beers on Fridays and Saturdays.

In 20 home games played this season, the Twins have experienced a year-over-year average attendance boost of 1,500 fans per game, according Baseball-Reference, despite regular images and footage of a sparsely populated Target Field.

Still, Minnesota isaveraging among the lowest attendances in the league at a reported 19,235, which is only above the Rays, White Sox, Royals, Guardians, Pirates, Marlins, and A's.

After a brief run of wins in early April, the Twins have since plummeted, and find themselves at the bottom of the AL Central with a 15-20 record.

A flurry of road games towards the end of May will mean fans of the team will need to rely on TwinsTV to watch their team. That may be a tough draw for fans who also have lengthy playoff runs by the Timberwolves and Wild to choose from.

If only there was a competitive baseball team to draw eyeballs to the team's league-owned TV channel.