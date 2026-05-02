Twins Prospect Exits Triple-A Game With Injury, New Call-Up Set for MLB Debut
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The Twins are trending in the wrong direction with just three wins since April 1. To make matters worse, one of their top prospects, Emmanuel Rodriguez, left Friday's St. Paul Saints game with a thumb injury, which could delay his potential MLB debut even further.
Rodriguez is currently the No. 4 prospect in the Twins' system, and No. 64 in baseball, according to MLB.com. At 23 years old, he's probably the most likely to make his MLB debut next, among the four Twins prospects in the top 100. He left Friday's game early after injuring his thumb on a head first slide into first base. There haven't been any reports about the severity, but it comes at a time when a big-league call-up could be close.
Veteran right fielder Matt Wallner has gotten off to an abysmal start with the Twins this season. He has posted a .168/.275/.284 slash line in 27 games. Rodiguez has posted .247/.417/.506 marks with the Saints in 25 games this season. Switching to a young prospect like Rodriguez after losing 12 of their last 15 games seemed like a potential move for the Twins, but that now might have to wait.
Minnesota is set to call up a prospect from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Twins insider Aaron Gleeman. RHP Cole Sands is heading to the 15-day injured list (IL) with a forearm strain, and RHP John Klein is expected to get the call.
Hailing from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is the No. 20 prospect in the Twins' system, according to MLB.com. He's 24 years old, and he's been in the system since 2022. In seven games with St. Paul this season, he has a 7.48 ERA in 21.2 innings of work with 24 strikeouts.
Minnesota's bullpen has been struggling, and Klein was part of the 40-man roster, so he will give them a healthy arm to help turn things around. Gleeman reported that Klein will be backing his MLB debut, as the Twins are back in action on Saturday afternoon with a game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT against the Blue Jays.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert