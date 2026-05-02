Twins Prospect Exits Triple-A Game With Injury, New Call-Up Set for MLB Debut

The Twins are trending in the wrong direction with just three wins since April 1. To make matters worse, one of their top prospects, Emmanuel Rodriguez, left Friday's St. Paul Saints game with a thumb injury, which could delay his potential MLB debut even further.

Rodriguez is currently the No. 4 prospect in the Twins' system, and No. 64 in baseball, according to MLB.com. At 23 years old, he's probably the most likely to make his MLB debut next, among the four Twins prospects in the top 100. He left Friday's game early after injuring his thumb on a head first slide into first base. There haven't been any reports about the severity, but it comes at a time when a big-league call-up could be close.

Per the Twins: Emmanuel Rodriguez was removed from tonight's Triple-A St. Paul game due to a left thumb injury. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 2, 2026

Veteran right fielder Matt Wallner has gotten off to an abysmal start with the Twins this season. He has posted a .168/.275/.284 slash line in 27 games. Rodiguez has posted .247/.417/.506 marks with the Saints in 25 games this season. Switching to a young prospect like Rodriguez after losing 12 of their last 15 games seemed like a potential move for the Twins, but that now might have to wait.

Minnesota is set to call up a prospect from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Twins insider Aaron Gleeman. RHP Cole Sands is heading to the 15-day injured list (IL) with a forearm strain, and RHP John Klein is expected to get the call.

Twins placed RHP Cole Sands on the injured list with a right forearm strain and called up RHP John Klein from Triple-A St. Paul.



Klein, a Minnesota native who ranked #16 on my preseason Twins prospect list, will be making his major-league debut. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 2, 2026

Hailing from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is the No. 20 prospect in the Twins' system, according to MLB.com. He's 24 years old, and he's been in the system since 2022. In seven games with St. Paul this season, he has a 7.48 ERA in 21.2 innings of work with 24 strikeouts.

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher John Klein (71) throws a pitch against Puerto Rico in the fifth inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Minnesota's bullpen has been struggling, and Klein was part of the 40-man roster, so he will give them a healthy arm to help turn things around. Gleeman reported that Klein will be backing his MLB debut, as the Twins are back in action on Saturday afternoon with a game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT against the Blue Jays.