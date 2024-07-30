White Sox Trade Paul DeJong to Royals Mid-Series Between AL Central Rivals
Paul DeJong will have a new home in MLB following the decision by the Chicago White Sox to trade him ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
The White Sox agreed to a deal to send DeJong to the rival Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports.
DeJong won't have to travel too far to meet up with his new teammates, who will be in the opposite dugout on Tuesday evening. The trade between Chicago and Kansas City went down just a few hours before first pitch of the second game of their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Rather than have to fly out and join his team on the road or at their stadium, DeJong will have the luxury of simply swapping dugouts before Tuesday's tilt, though it's unclear if he'll be in the Royals' lineup right off the bat.
DeJong was one of the White Sox's most productive hitters in 2024. He's clubbed 18 home runs with 41 RBI while logging a .706 OPS through 102 games.
The return headed to Chicago has not yet been reported, and the deal is not yet official as it's pending a clean medical review of DeJong.
The White Sox (27–82) were expected to be one of the biggest sellers at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. They parted ways with the likes of Michael Kopech and Erick Fedde in a three-team trade on Monday, and followed that up by moving on from DeJong on Tuesday.