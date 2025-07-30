6 Deals Liverpool Need to Seal After Luis Diaz Sale
The selling of key assets had not played a role in Liverpool’s summer splurge, but the sale of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich could help the Reds complete their dream transfer window.
The Colombian played second fiddle to record-breaker Mohamed Salah in attack last season, as Arne Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title. Díaz scored 17 times in all competitions and added eight assists.
Now, the spritely winger will follow in the footsteps of a modern-day Liverpool great by joining the German giants. Díaz, however, will hope his time in Bavaria is more fruitful than Sadio Mané’s ill-fated spell.
Their reported £65.5 million ($87.9 million) sale means the Reds have banked a healthy profit on the 28-year-old winger, and there’s no denying that their ability to sell well over the years has contributed to their huge spend this summer. However, they aren’t done yet.
Here are six more deals Liverpool will be looking to strike in the wake of Díaz’s exit.
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool may well have ended up paying as much as £85 million ($114 million) for Núñez, who has proven to be an agent of chaos but little else during his time on Merseyside.
His inefficiency in front of goal persistently frustrated supporters, and he played no more than a bit-part role for Slot’s side last season as the Dutchman was often happy to line up without a recognised No. 9.
The Uruguayan has been tipped for a departure throughout the summer, and Liverpool are happy to facilitate his exit. However, they also don’t want to lose out too much financially. Reports suggest the Reds want close to £45 million ($60.4 million) for Núñez’s services, and Napoli, one of the contenders, have all but ruled themselves out by signing Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese.
As it stands, Liverpool are hopeful that a Saudi Pro League club comes in for the striker.
Alexander Isak
Liverpool have already completed one record-breaking purchase this summer by signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, while Hugo Ekitiké has arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt to bolster their frontline.
However, the Reds seemingly aren’t done on the making statements front. Their interest in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak emerged when the Magpies were hoping to sign Ekitiké themselves. Liverpool’s subsequent move for the French forward seemed to rule out an ambitious deal for the Swede, but Isak’s newfound desire to leave Tyneside this summer has sucked the Reds back in.
Newcastle are adamant that Isak will remain at St. James’ Park, but are also preparing themselves for a bid from Merseyside. It may take an offer in the region of £150 million ($201.3 million) to convince them to sell, and should Liverpool reach an agreement, they’d have overseen the most expensive transfer window ever.
The sales of Díaz, Núñez and others may be significant in allowing the Premier League champions to make their move.
Harvey Elliott
Among the “others” who could also depart Liverpool this summer is Harvey Elliott.
The young playmaker has appeared over 100 times for the Reds in the Premier League without ever securing a regular starting spot. After a promising pre-season during Slot’s first term at the helm, Elliott looked poised to play a big role for Liverpool last season. However, he broke his foot at the start of the 2024–25 campaign and ended up featuring sporadically when he did return.
His quiet season has seemingly convinced him that it’s time to move on in favour of greater first-team opportunities. The addition of Wirtz has only congested the depth chart at his position, and Elliott’s talent, as well as the campaign he put together for England U21s at the Euros, means Liverpool could garner a decent fee for his services.
Tottenham Hotspur are among those interested after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White.
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool have a situation at centre-back which needs resolving.
The Reds just lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to the allure of Real Madrid, and they do not want history to repeat itself with Ibrahima Konaté.
While the towering French defender has had his fair share of injury woes since joining the club, he’s also one of the Premier League’s best when fit and available. He’s an excellent partner for Virgil van Dijk, and someone who can take the mantle from the omnipotent Dutchman when he eventually decides to move on.
First, though, Liverpool need to sort out his contract. Konaté’s deal expires next summer, and there’s already been talk of Madrid scooping him up on a Bosman. The French international has so far rejected the Reds’ offers, although it’s believed that Konaté wants to remain at Anfield. It’ll probably take a little more money.
Marc Guehi
Liverpool remarkably earned an initial £30 million ($41.1 million) from Jarell Quansah’s sale earlier this summer, but that does mean the Reds are a defender light.
Van Dijk and Konaté are the undisputed starters, but there’s currently a lack of depth behind them. Ryan Gravenberch partnered Van Dijk for their recent 4–2 defeat to Milan in preseason.
The Reds are in the market for another centre back, and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has been touted as a potential option. Much will depend on the Eagles’ asking price, with Liverpool not wanting to be drawn into a protracted saga.
Guehi would perhaps play second fiddle on paper, but the addition of a high-quality and potentially expensive centre-back does make sense because of Konaté’s injury issues and contract situation, as well as Van Dijk’s age. As it stands, Liverpool are relying heavily on Joe Gomez and midfielders to supply ample centre-back depth.
Kostas Tsimikas
Milos Kerkez has been brought in to succeed Andy Robertson long-term at Anfield, with the Scot’s previous backup, Tsimikas, relegated to third choice.
In short, the Greek international is an asset Liverpool no longer require. He’s functioned as an able deputy but nothing more for the Reds, and his recent mistake in the friendly defeat to Milan may well be the final nail in the coffin for Tsimikas’ Liverpool career.
The club are unlikely to earn a big fee for the left-back’s sale, but a parting of ways this summer makes plenty of sense.