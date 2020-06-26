South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

A Conversation With: Geoff Blum

Sam Sherman

In 2005, between the evening of October 25 and early morning hours of October 26 I was a 12-year-old White Sox fan watching Game 3 of the World Series. I was also a 12-year-old who was up way past his bedtime (OK, I didn't have a bedtime, but I was damn tired). 

When Geoff Blum came off the bench to hit the game's deciding home run, two things became apparent. First, there was a real good chance the White Sox would win their first World Series in my lifetime, and more importantly my dad and all his friend's lifetimes. 

The second thing was that I could FINALLY get some sleep. I don't know if I could have stayed up another inning, but I didn't have to, thanks to Blum's heroics. And for that, I made sure to thank him. 

After a 14-year career in the majors, Blum has transitioned into both broadcasting and podcasting. He is the Houston Astros color commentator (yes, we discussed the scandal) and hosts an outstanding podcast called "Bleacher Blums" alongside David Tuttle. 

I had a great time speaking with Geoff (note, we did speak before a resolution was reached on the 2020 MLB season), and I hope you enjoy it, too. 

And please check out Geoff's podcast, Bleacher Blums.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Boys Are Back in Town!

Chicago White Sox are ready to formally arrive for 2020's major league baseball season

James Fox

by

James Fox

Today in White Sox History: June 25

Seven homers ... in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. And a Waxahachie Swap, with Billy Pierce!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Giolito dominates Detroit, South Siders win 2-1

The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 2-1 in front of a large home crowd.

Joe Resis

Today in White Sox History: June 24

Babe Ruth almost wore a different pair of Sox

Mark Liptak

Owners unanimously approve 60-game season

But baseball isn't out of the woods yet

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: June 23

The other half of 1959's bullpen stopper duo, Turk Lown, arrives in Chicago

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP Sim: White Sox take Detroit, 5-2

Dylan Cease comes through with a consummate power pitcher game

Colleen Sullivan

Happy birthday, Tim!

With his STICK TALK still in mind, here's our best for a happy 27th to the Chicago White Sox shortstop!

Tom Borowski

Today in White Sox History: June 22

Big days for pitcher Big Ed Walsh — 45 years apart

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: Sox lose in extras to last-place Detroit

An Eloy Jiménez homer in the first, then the offense goes kaput

Brett Ballantini