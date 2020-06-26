A Conversation With: Geoff Blum

In 2005, between the evening of October 25 and early morning hours of October 26 I was a 12-year-old White Sox fan watching Game 3 of the World Series. I was also a 12-year-old who was up way past his bedtime (OK, I didn't have a bedtime, but I was damn tired).

When Geoff Blum came off the bench to hit the game's deciding home run, two things became apparent. First, there was a real good chance the White Sox would win their first World Series in my lifetime, and more importantly my dad and all his friend's lifetimes.

The second thing was that I could FINALLY get some sleep. I don't know if I could have stayed up another inning, but I didn't have to, thanks to Blum's heroics. And for that, I made sure to thank him.

After a 14-year career in the majors, Blum has transitioned into both broadcasting and podcasting. He is the Houston Astros color commentator (yes, we discussed the scandal) and hosts an outstanding podcast called "Bleacher Blums" alongside David Tuttle.

I had a great time speaking with Geoff (note, we did speak before a resolution was reached on the 2020 MLB season), and I hope you enjoy it, too.

And please check out Geoff's podcast, Bleacher Blums.