Andrew Perez's diary: Paciencia y fe

The relationship with my grandma was an extremely important part of my life. Ana Rosa, my mom's mother, lived at home with us. She had a remarkable impact on who I am today.

Throughout the ups and downs of life, she would preach and practice calm and patience. She had a way about her, she lived that philosophy. Whether I was in school, playing baseball, or living life, she would instill that “patience and faith” is such an important way to confront the choices that I make on a daily basis. She was able to teach this within my entire family, and her powerful words influenced my own parents, and trickled down from them to myself and my sisters.

So the best advice I've ever gotten didn't come from the screams of the crowd, or motivational videos on YouTube. It came from my own grandmother.

My freshman year, I was making my first start on the road, and I was extremely awful, I threw two-thirds of an inning, with six walks and six earned runs. The only people in the stands were my family. To this day, I remember her the cutest little lady said this to me: “Paciencia y fe.” Knowing that I was at my lowest point and so disappointed in myself, my grandmother reminded me of what I was capable of, if I just believed in myself.

From then on I would write “Paciencia y Fe” in my gloves, hats, and write it in the dirt before every inning I pitch. It gives me a way to just lock in and have a feeling of calm: OK, I am here, and there’s no one better than me because I prepared at the highest level, I earned what I put in, and trusted the process.

Baseball requires the utmost level of patience — and being a relief pitcher takes the concept of patience to an entirely different level. Throughout my baseball career, as well as in life, I have had the opportunity to grow and experience success, and all the fun that comes with it. That said, I've also been kicked down, hit, and frustrated by life and baseball.

Having faith helps me understand that everything in life happens for a reason. This simple yet so-powerful advice has helped me reach a mental state that is very strong and even-keeled, whether life is at its best or the going gets tough.

Andrew Perez

