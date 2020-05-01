CryptoSoxery

South Side Hit Pen
Leigh Allan

All Sox fans are familiar with #SoxMath, Jason Benetti's quiz that has oft been won by an SSHPer. With no games, #SoxMath is on ice, but there's no reason CrypoSoxery can't take its place, at least until there are real games from which to draw #SoxMath numbers. Plus, it's about time the more verbally-inclined got a chance to participate.

This edition is an experiment. If it turns out to be popular, it will become a regular feature. If not, it goes the way of the very first Sox draft pick (the immortal Ken Plesha, of course).

For those unfamiliar with the concept, cryptoquotes are simple letter-replacement encryptions ... maybe all Bs are really Fs, and so on ... generally of quotes that are witty or interesting or by famous people. In our CryptSoxery, lacking wit and interestingness and fame, we're going to use all quotes having to deal with the White Sox.

It may be a quote by a player or coach, or about the team or a player, or about something to do with something that has something to do with the team.

So, here's the first quiz, with the encryption, thanks to a template by the fine folks at wordles.com. The video above provides a bit of a clue, but not one that is much help to you ...but we're White Sox fans, and clues are for the kind of people who support that other team in town. The best way to start is to look for the letters you know are most common in English.

HQBVM I PTBLQ WCY KIV UQIVL UQIWEJBVM RBGLCJX BV LQJUW CK OQKQIL.

I WBY-KBRQ OQKQIL PIW I MCCO OIX. I HBM JINNX PIW PINNX UCWQW

OCEHNBVM OCPV LTQ JBMTL- KBQNO NBVQ. - FQIV WTQSTQJO

You'll be happy to know there are absolutely no prizes for solving CryptoSox, so you don't have to worry about getting your taxes raised. We'll provide the answer when we do the next quiz, provided CryptoSox has a longer career than the aforementioned Mr. Plesha.

