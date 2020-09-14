Eloy Jiménez: Overlooked, but easily appreciated

While everyone continues to talk about José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert, one key member of the Chicago White Sox offense who has been somewhat overshadowed and overlooked is second-year slugger Eloy Jiménez.

Offensive firepower

The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs in the 5-2 comeback victory over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon to complete a weekend sweep of Detroit. Throughout the season, he has been a very key component of this high-powered White Sox offense.

And Jiménez showed his importance all weekend long, going a combined 7-for-12 with two home runs, a double, six RBIs, a walk and three runs. On Friday night, with the White Sox down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Jiménez came to the plate and on a 1-1 count hit a rocket of a three-run shot to left to give the White Sox the lead, 4-3.

In past years, this might have been a lost game for the White Sox, but in 2020, Jiménez powered the White Sox with a key homer that earned the win — and eventual sweep.

Jiménez's hit his 12th and 13th homers on Friday and Sunday both gave the White Sox leads. In fact, as NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien pointed out in Friday night’s victory. the White Sox are 11-1 (now 12-1) when Jiménez homers in a game.

Overshadowed by teammates

In any year or on any other team, Jiménez get more attention, but thanks to MVP runs by three teammates, the Big Baby is not front and center. Yet his .301 average tied for ninth in the American League, his .590 slugging percentage is sixth, while his home run total is tied for fourth and RBIs seventh in all of baseball.

Jiménez also leads the American League in multi-hit games (19), and now has six straight games with at least one extra-base hit.

Jiménez’s 23 extra base hits is tied for fourth in the AL and tied for fifth in all of baseball.

Jiménez proves time and time again why fans of that other team on the North Side of town will be kicking themselves for years to come about trading him to their South Side hometown rivals. Scary enough, Jiménez not even being the best hitter or player on this team, showing how deep and great this young White Sox lineup already is

As players like Jiménez, Robert and Anderson continue to improve, this is a lineup that you don't want to face as an opposing pitcher.

Jiménez is just 23, and in only his second year, already a key part of the league's best offense — and only getting better.