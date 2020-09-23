Sharing Sox Episode 3: Strategizing a Way Out of the Slump

Episode 2 of Sharing Sox didn't share the premiere episode's power to create a week of wins, so this time South Side Hit Pen duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son, Will, are bringing in a guest to also pretend what he knows what he's talking about and help propel the White Sox to the division title.

Eric Loughlin is a Sox fan, baseball aficionado, and former teammate of Will's on the mighty Steppenwolf Theatre softball team — back when there was softball, or, for that matter, theatre.

This week we cover the week that was (including the Tuesday night debacle), the week that will be, hitting slumps, pitching decisions and matchups, and a look at the playoff possibilities. Oh, and also Will's bachelor party at the GuRF.

