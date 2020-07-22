South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Southside Sharpie draws Minnie Miñoso

Mitchell Ransdell

In a 1993 interview Minnie Miñoso, with bat in hand, stands outside what was then called Comiskey Park II. He strides over to the parking lot, where an unassuming block of marble sits embedded in the asphalt. His voice, at 68 years old, is strong. He looks at the stone and reads, "That's Comiskey Park, 1910-1990," with an accent reminiscent of Al Pacino's in Scarface. He takes a few swings. Pointing into what was once left-center field, he traces the arc of his first White Sox home run, which he hit during his first at-bat with the team. 

After a pause, he says, "I think I gave my life to the game. And I think the game gave me everything I am." 

Truer words are rarely spoken. Saturino Orestes Armas Miñoso Arrieta had a long name and left an even longer legacy, as the only ballplayer to appear professionally in seven decades: 1948-2003. Granted, many of those later appearances were publicity stunts, but they showcased his lifelong dedication and love of baseball in a career that included nine All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves.  

As an artist, I enjoy the challenge of capturing these great personalities. Players like Minnie Miñoso never fail to bring a smile to my face, and remind me of the long history of the game. Miñoso isn't yet in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he's at least memorialized here, in ink and paper. 

If you're interested in seeing more of Mitch's work, or if you'd like to purchase original drawings or prints, contact him via Twitter (@soxsketcher), Instagram (@southsidesharpie), or by e-mail at southsidesharpie@gmail.com. Thanks for supporting local artists!

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Highlighting progressive voices in a conservative sport

Stop automatically dismissing the voices that are one of our best chances at securing a future for a game we all love — and listen

ambergiese

by

Phil Hundley

Ricky Speaks: Over the moon with the Summer Camp effort

The Chicago White Sox manager drills down into the roster, and praises his troops for an honest three weeks of season prep

Brett Ballantini

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

Adam Engel: full speed ahead

Though uncertain of his 2020 role, the Chicago White Sox outfielder is ready to contribute to some winning baseball

Brett Ballantini

Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

A first, close to "real" game as a member of the White Sox? Flippin' sweet

Brett Ballantini

Fake Crosstown Showdown Deux provides a 2020 preview of sorts

Another crooked number, this one at first bats, spurs the Chicago White Sox to another win over the Chicago Cubs

James Fox

Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

The head honcho is open to getting wild with the rotation

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini

ESPN fiddles as White Sox club Cubs, 7-3

Practice baseball becomes very much real, in the first game we've seen the supercharged South Side lineup attack an opposing team in a long while

Janice Scurio

by

Phil Hundley

Lucas Giolito likes what he sees as Summer Camp winds down

Rookies Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal are singled out for plaudits

Brett Ballantini