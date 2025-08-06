Luis Robert Jr. Reaches Career Milestone With Chicago White Sox
Though Tuesday's game was all but over, Luis Robert Jr. still had time to make some history.
Trailing by seven runs in the ninth, Robert connected with a fastball from Seattle Mariners reliever Jackson Kowar and launched it 357 feet for a solo home run. Not only did that continue Robert's hot streak over the last month, it brought him to a career milestone.
Robert reached the 100 home run mark 559 games into his six-year MLB career. That makes him one of 23 players in team history to hit 100 home runs with the White Sox.
Here's where Robert ranks on the White Sox home run leaderboard.
Player
Home Runs
Frank Thomas
448
Paul Konerko
432
José Abreu
243
Harold Baines
221
Carlton Fisk
214
Magglio Ordóñez
187
Robin Ventura
171
Jermaine Dye
164
Bill Melton
154
Carlos Lee
152
Ron Kittle
140
José Valentín
136
Minnie Miñoso
135
Jim Thome
134
Joe Crede
125
Sherm Lollar
124
A.J. Pierzynski
118
Greg Walker
113
Alexei Ramírez
109
Carlos Quentin
107
Adam Dunn
106
Ray Durham
106
Luis Robert Jr.
100
His latest home run increased Robert's total to 12 in 92 games, a similar pace to last season when he hit 14 home runs in 100 games. He hit a career-high 38 home runs while playing a career-high 145 games in 2023. Robert also totaled 11 home runs in 56 games as a rookie in 2020, 13 home runs in 68 games in 2021 and 12 home runs in 98 games in 2022.
As long as he stays healthy down the stretch, Robert should have a chance to catch several players ahead of him on that leaderboard. He's on pace for just over 17 home runs this season.
But Robert's recent stretch suggests he could outperform that pace over the final 49 games. After an abysmal start to the season, Robert slashed .353/.441/.549/.990 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in July. He has continued that with a 5-for-15 run to begin August.
Despite being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to last Thursday's deadline, the White Sox decided to keep Robert for the rest of the 2025 season.
“I think it starts with Luis and how we feel about him,” General manager Chris Getz said. “You look at what he’s done in the last month or so, and he’s impacting the game in so many different ways, which speaks to the talent he has. We believe in Luis Robert. Other teams have identified him as a guy that can help their club and there was an effort to acquire him, but certainly it wasn’t to the level we felt like could have met the mark for us to make a move on from a talent like Luis Robert."
Getz also hinted at picking up Robert's $20 million option for the 2026 season.
"We anticipate [Robert] being here, we do,” Getz said. “If we felt otherwise, maybe we go a different course. We feel like we're continuing to strengthen the infrastructure on the hitting side. We're not quite there yet. We're going to continue to exhaust our efforts and establishing ourselves as a top hitting environment.”
