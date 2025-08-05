Chicago White Sox Announce Three Roster Moves
The White Sox made three roster moves going into Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners at 8:40 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.
The first is a relief pitcher swap, with right-hander Owen White headed back to Triple-A Charlotte. White was recalled from Charlotte on Saturday, when the team placed right-hander Dan Altavilla on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, but he did not pitch during his brief time with the team. White has pitched 6.2 innings with three earned runs with the White Sox this season, but most of his time has been spent in the minor leagues, where he has a 5.25 ERA in 61.2 innings.
White is replaced by Bryan Hudson, who the White Sox claimed off waivers on Sunday from the Milwaukee Brewers and initially optioned to Triple-A. Hudson, 26, is a 6-foot-8 left-hander from Alton, Ill., who was originally a third-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2015. He began the season on Milwaukee's major league roster and allowed five earned runs in 10.1 innings out of the bullpen. He's been with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds since May 22 and has a 6.84 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP across 25 innings.
The White Sox will hope Hudson can return closer to his 2024 form, when he recorded a 1.73 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 17 walks across 62.1 relief innings with the Brewers. Just last season, he was tied for second among Brewers pitchers with 2.5 wins above replacement.
The third move was reinstating first baseman Tim Elko from the 10-day injured list and optioning him to Triple-A. He suffered a right knee sprain on July 11 against the Guardians. Elko has been crushing the ball since beginning a rehab assignment with Charlotte on July 30, going 7-for-18 with two home runs, one double, six RBI, two walks and seven strikeouts in four games.
Elko's success in Triple-A is no surprise, as prior to his injury he slashed .321/.392/.611 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 263 plate appearances with the Knights. But he hasn't been able to replicate that at the major league level, slashing .145/.209/.355 with four home runs, eight RBI, five walks and 28 strikeouts in 67 plate appearances.
