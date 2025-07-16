Next Chicago White Sox Statue Or Retired Number? Ozzie Guillen, A.J. Pierzynski Chime In
CHICAGO –– Part of the 20th reunion for the 2005 White Sox World Series team over the weekend at Rate Field featured a statue unveiling for legendary pitcher Mark Buehrle.
That celebration had many thinking, who should get the next statue? How about another retired number?
"I’m happy for [Buehrle] to get his statue tonight. It’s well deserved. We got to get Ozzie [Guillen] next, is my thing," A.J. Pierzynski said. "But I’m happy for Mark, and I want Mark to enjoy this with his family.”
What does Guillen, the manager of the '05 champs, think?
"Retired numbers? Me. It’s me," Guillen said Friday at Rate Field. "By the way, I’m gonna say that live for of all you guys. I don’t want Jerry [Reinsdorf] dead for someone to retire my number. And I no want or I don’t like – I’ll be dead the day they retire my number. If that day, they retire my number, I have surprise for you guys. My family don’t show up."
“I say when I die, nothing happened anymore. But I want to feel that way, when I got my four grandkids to feel who grandpa was. Because my son know who I was, my grandkids, they don’t know who I was. I don’t expect the statues, but I expect my number retired? Yes, because I think I do a lot of things for this organization to deserve and earn that.”
Guillen has been part of the White Sox organization for decades, first as a player from 1985-97. He was a three-time All-Star, the 1985 Rookie of the Year and a Gold Glove winner in 1990 at shortstop. Following his playing career, he was the White Sox manager from 2004-11, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the playoffs once more in 2008.
Guillen feels he's earned the honor of having his number retired, joining the likes of Nellie Fox, Harold Baines, Luke Appling, Minnie Minoso, Luis Aparicio, Paul Konerko, Ted Lyons, Billy Pierce, Frank Thomas, Jackie Robinson, Mark Buehrle and Carlton Fisk.
"Nah, not a statue. I hope they retire my number, they should," Guillen said. "... Other people have to be involved, but when I see the numbers out there, I think I did – people remember me as a manager. People don’t remember me, I was a shortstop that many years. I talk to Jerry every day, I never talk about it. I don’t want to beg for it.
"But it would be nice if it happened while I’m still alive. Would I want my number to be retired, of course I do. I want my grand kid to see who grandpa was. But it’s up to Jerry about the decision going to make. I don’t want to put pressure. Look, I played for the White Sox, I managed the White Sox, now I broadcast, part of the organization. I spend more time making money off Jerry than a lot of people. Do I earn it, yeah, I deserve it. I think so."
