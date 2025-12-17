White Sox Announce Full 2026 Major League Coaching Staff
The White Sox on Wednesday announced the complete major league coaching staff for the 2026 season.
Known returning coaches include second-year manager Will Venable, bench coach Walker McKinven, bullpen coach Matt Wise, assistant hitting coach Joel McKeithan, third base/infield coach Justin Jirschele and bullpen catcher Luis Sierra, each of whom remain in their respective roles from last season.
New hires include pitching coach Zach Bove, assistant pitching coach Bobby Hearn, hittinc coach Derek Shomon, first base/outfield coach Jose Leger, major league field coordinator Chris Denorfia, bullpen catcher Bennett Markinson and major league assistant Tony Medina.
Coaches from the 2025 White Sox staff who did not return to the team for the 2026 season include pitching coach Ethan Katz, hitting coach Marcus Thames, offensive coordinator Grady Sizemore, first base/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois and catching coach Drew Butera.
Here's a closer look at the full staff.
Bench Coach: Walker McKinven
McKinven returns for his second season at the White Sox bench coach. He spent the previous five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in various roles, most recently as their run prevention coordinator in 2024.
Pitching Coach: Zach Bove
Bove joins the White Sox following three seasons as a major-league assistant pitching coach with the Kansas City Royals. He spent the previous four seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Assistant Pitching Coach: Bobby Hearn
Hearn spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins as an assistant pitching coordinator in 2025 and complex pitching coordinator in 2024. He pitched at Wake Forest from 2016-20, where he was teammates with White Sox All-Star pitcher Shane Smith.
Bullpen Coach: Matt Wise
Wise enters his third season with the White Sox. The White Sox bullpen threw a franchise-record 657.1 innings in 2025, second-most in MLB.
Hitting Coach: Derek Shomon
Shomon, a Glenview, Ill. native, was the Miami Marlins' assistant hitting coach in 2025 after four seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Assistant Hitting Coach: Joel McKeithan
McKeithan returns for his second season as the White Sox assistant hitting coach. He spent the previous two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' hitting coach.
First Base/Outfield Coach: José Leger
Leger is currently managing Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League. He spent the last eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals' organization, most recently as the assistant field and baserunning coordinator.
Third Base/Infield Coach: Justin Jirschele
After playing in the White Sox minor league system from 2012-15, Jirschele worked his way up the organization as a coach from Rookie ball to Triple-A Charlotte's manager in 2023. He was promoted to the White Sox major league staff in 2024.
Major League Field Coordinator: Chris Denorfia
Denorfia joins the White Sox after five seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization. He was the outfield and baserunning coordinator from in 2024-25 after managing Double-A Hartford from 2021-23. Denorfia played 10 MLB seasons from 2005-15.
Bullpen Catcher: Bennett Markinson
Markinson, 22, recently wrapped up a four-year career at Northwestern University, where he led the team with a .337 batting average in 2024. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a non-drafted free agent, but retired on Nov. 12 before playing in a game.
Bullpen Catcher: Luis Sierra
Sierra enters his 11th season with the White Sox,.
Major League Assistant: Tony Medina
Medina was part of the Schaumburg Boomers coaching staff the last four seasons, working as a baseball analytics coordinator from 2023-25 and hitting coach in 2022.
