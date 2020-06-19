Today in White Sox History: June 18

2006

Jon Garland became the first White Sox pitcher to homer in a big-league game since 1971 when he hit a two-run shot off of Cincinnati's Esteban Yan in the eighth inning of a game against the Reds. The Sox won easily, 8-1.

2019

It was a huge moment, and a big step forward for the rebuilding White Sox. In a 1-1 tie at Wrigley Field, former top Cubs prospect Eloy Jiménez blasted a two-run home run into the left-field bleachers giving the Sox what turned out to be a 3-1 win. The shot came in the ninth inning, and he did it while breaking his bat! Jiménez was acquired by the Sox along with top pitching prospect Dylan Cease for pitcher Jose Quintana.