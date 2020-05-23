Today in White Sox History: May 22

1977

Richie Zisk became only the second White Sox player in history to hit a home run into the center-field bleachers at Comiskey Park, joining Dick Allen (1972). Zisk’s blast off Detroit's Dave Rozema in the eighth inning didn’t help the Sox win, however; they got beat, 14-3.

1990

White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk struck a blow for traditionalists when he got into a verbal exchange with Yankees outfielder Deion Sanders after the two-sport star drew a dollar sign in the batter’s box before an at-bat at Yankee Stadium, and then failed to run out a pop-up. Fisk followed Sanders back to the Yankee dugout while shouting, “Run the ball out, you piece of shit.”

The next time Sanders came up to bat, he said something to Fisk. Carlton started to go after him, when the umpire intervened. Fisk was asked after the game what else he told Sanders: "There is a right way and a wrong way to play this game. You're playing it the wrong way. And the rest of us don't like it. Someday, you're going to get this game shoved right down your throat."

2019

It was a night of firsts for the White Sox in a 9-4 win over the Astros. Things started off in the third inning, when Houston had runners on first and second with no out: Jake Marisnick hit a shot down to third base. Yoán Moncada fielded it and stepped on the bag for the out, fired to second baseman Yolmer Sánchez for the second out, and the ball was relayed to first baseman José Abreu just in time to nip Marisnick for a triple play. Then with the Sox up, 4-3, in the sixth inning, outfielder Charlie Tilson launched a grand slam into the right-field seats. It was Tilson’s first big-league home run. It was the first time in franchise history the Sox had both a grand slam and a triple play in the same game, and only the fourth time in 40 years that pairing had occurred in all of baseball.