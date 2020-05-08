Today in White Sox History: May 8

1966

New White Sox manager Eddie Stanky gave a real indication that the season was not going to be like any other, and that he was a lot different from former skipper Al Lopez. On this date after the Sox dropped a 3-1, 11-inning game to the Tigers, Stanky was asked by reporter Watson Spoelstra of the Detroit News what pitch Bob Locker threw to the Tigers Gates Brown in a key situation (Brown would get a two-RBI double in the 11th inning to win the game.) Stanky, who was preparing to change into his street clothes, went temporarily crazy. He launched an abusive tirade at Spoelstra while ripping his jersey to shreds. Then he took off his spikes and threw them crashing against the wall!



1967

White Sox outfielder Ken Berry was part of the cover shot for Sports Illustrated. The action shot’s caption was "The Tangled American League," in reference to the tight pennant race that was shaping up.