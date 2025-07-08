Chicago White Sox Activate Luis Robert Jr. From Injured List
CHICAGO –– The White Sox reinstated Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
After missing time with a left hamstring strain, Robert starting in center field and batting sixth against Blue Jays' starter Chris Bassitt.
"He's ready to go," White Sox manager Will Venable said of Robert. "I think that that's where we got to with his timing, is that he wanted to be in a spot where he could go and be himself and run around the field like we're used to seeing him do. So no limitations from his end. And for me, there won't be any limitations either."
Bassitt, a right-hander with a 4.32 ERA, pitched six innings with one earned run, three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no decision against the White Sox on June 22 in Toronto.
With Robert back in the lineup, the White Sox optioned infielder Tristan Gray to Triple-A Charlotte. Gray spent just one game with the White Sox, initially replacing first baseman Ryan Noda, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a right quad strain. Gray had spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, slashing .280/.349/.493 with nine home runs, 39 RBIs, three stolen bases, 22 walks and 61 strikeouts across 238 plate appearances.
Robert has been out of action since June 25, when ran from center field toward a fly ball that was caught by right fielder Michael A. Taylor against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went through batting practice and other baseball activities on Monday, and did not require a rehab assignment before returning to the lineup.
The 2023 All-Star will look to improve his career-low numbers across the board, slashing .185/.270/.313 through 285 plate appearances. Robert has been worth 0.0 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs, though he's sixth in MLB with 22 stolen bases and has played strong center field defense.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- GETZ WEIGHS DECISION WITH HOUSER: Adrian Houser's strong performances have made him a potential trade chip, but the White Sox may also want to keep him and protect their young pitchers this season. CLICK HERE
- BIG NIGHT FOR FORMER WHITE SOX: Andrew Vaughn homered in his first at-bat for the Milwaukee Brewers, and Red Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez launched a 454-foot home run. CLICK HERE
- REHAB ASSIGNMENT: Martin is scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Sunday for the Charlotte Knights. CLICK HERE