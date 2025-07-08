Two Former Chicago White Sox Have Big Games For New Teams
It was a good night to be a former Chicago White Sox infielder.
The Milwaukee Brewers called up Andrew Vaughn from Triple-A to replace injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vaughn had a tough matchup in his Brewers debut, but that didn't matter.
In his first at-bat against All-Star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Vaughn connected with a 2-2 slider at the top of the zone. The ball left his bat at 101.8 mph and flew 409 feet to left center field for a three-run home run. The Brewers tacked on two more runs shortly after, and Yamamoto was pulled after retiring just two batters.
Milwaukee acquired Vaughn on June 13 in a trade with the White Sox, sending veteran right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale and cash considerations to Chicago. Vaughn had career-low numbers across the board to begin the 2025 season with the White Sox, slashing .189/.218/.314. But his Brewers career is off to a good start, going 1-for-2 with two runs, a home run, one walk and three RBIs in a 9-1 win over the Dodgers.
The other player to have a powerful night is much further removed from the White Sox, Romy Gonzalez. In his second season with the Boston Red Sox, he went 2-for-5 in a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Playing second base and batting second, Gonzalez added an insurance run in the eighth inning with his fourth home run of the season. He lunged for a curveball at the bottom of the zone and drove it a whopping 454 feet over the center field fence with an exit velocity of 111.1 mph. That raised Gonzalez's batting average to .326 and his OPS to .923 through 129 at-bats this season.
An 18th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Gonzalez made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2021 and played 86 games across three seasons. He primarily played second base, but provided defensive versatility in the infield and outfield. Across 239 plate appearances with the White Sox, he slashed .222/.239/.361 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.
