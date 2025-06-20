Chicago White Sox Lose Productive Starting Pitcher To Injured List
The White Sox pitching staff took a hit on Friday, as starter Davis Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 17, with a right forearm strain.
There was no obvious indication that Martin suffered an injury during his last start, a six-inning outing with four earned runs, seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts on June 12 against the Houston Astros.
He was even scheduled to pitch Friday's game in Toronto at 6:07 p.m CT before the team's announcement at 12: 30 p.m. CT. The White Sox have not yet announced who will start Friday's game in Martin's absence, though it promoted pitchers Wikelman Gonzalez and Jake Palisch from the minor leagues. Left-handed reliever Cam Booser also hit the injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain.
Martin had been a steady, productive force in the White Sox starting rotation prior to his injury. He leads the team with 80.2 innings, while recording a 3.79 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 19 walks, 53 strikeouts and seven quality starts.
It's a significant loss for the White Sox – losers of eight straight games – not only because of Martin's 0.7 wins above replacement, which are second most among the pitching staff. He's also the third starting pitcher to hit the injured list this season, joining Martin Perez and Jonathan Cannon.
Starting pitching had been a strength for some time, but now the White Sox will have to reaching into the organization's depth – or perhaps the waiver wire and trade market, again – for replacements. Martin had also been mentioned as a trade candidate, and his injury could affect the team's plans before the July 31 trade deadline.
