MLB Insider Discusses White Sox Trade Possibilities
As the White Sox rebuild continues, they're expected to be active on the trade market.
The last major trade the team made significantly boosted the farm system. In December, the White Sox sent ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox in exchange for prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth – each ranked among the top eight White Sox prospects – and Wikelman Gonzalez, ranked No. 17,
More deals could be in the cards soon. Mark Feinsand, a national reporter for MLB.com., in a recent article listed the White Sox as one of six teams that could jump-start the trade market.
He mentioned Michael A. Taylor and Austin Slater being impending free agents, as well as Andrew Vaughn, Josh Rojas, Mike Tauchman and Bryse Wilson entering their final arbitration-eligible offseason. But due to their performance or injuries this season, the White Sox don't have don't have a ton of trade candidates.
A long-discussed option that Feinsand included was Luis Robert Jr., a former All-Star and Gold Glove center fielder who leads the American League with 17 stolen bases. But he's slashing just .178/.270/.294 with five home runs, and has club options in 2026 and 2027 for $20 million. Robert admitted Tuesday in Chicago he doesn't think any team would take a chance on him, but that could change.
"If Robert can bounce back over the next month or so, he could wind up being one of the more intriguing trade candidates this summer," Feinsand wrote. "But it will depend largely on his production between now and July 31."
Feinsand listed two pitchers, Davis Martin and Cam Booser, as two trade candidates on the pitching staff. Martin is coming off the two longest starts of his major league career against the Mariners and Reds, combining for 14 innings with just three earned runs. That lowered the right-hander's ERA to 3.49 through 56.2 innings. And as a 28-year-old with five years of team control, he could attract offers.
Booser is a 33-year-old, left-handed reliever with a fastball in the upper 90s. He's been up and down this season, evidenced by the latest Mariners series when he allowed a late grand slam but came back the next day and locked down the eighth inning. On the season, he has a 5.71 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ELKO'S POWER: Though he's played in just 10 of 50 games, Tim Elko has the two hardest-hit home runs of the White Sox season. CLICK HERE
- CROCHET'S STRONG START: Garrett Crochet joined an exclusive list with pitchers like Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens after his first 11 starts with the Boston Red Sox. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES: All three games between the White Sox and Mariners came down to the wire this week in Chicago, but Seattle came out with the series win. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE