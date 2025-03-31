Mike Tauchman, Tyler Gilbert Scheduled For Rehab Assignments; Josh Rojas Further Away
CHICAGO – White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman and left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert are scheduled to start rehab assignments Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
White Sox manager Will Venable commented on their timelines before Monday's 1:10 p.m. CT game against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field.
"Tauchman, it should be a few days," Venable said. "We want to be, one, responsible with his health and make sure that he builds up volume on his legs and can get through it and recover the right way. And at the same time, get at-bats to be prepared. We're going to be flexible with that, though, so it might be three-four days. We're not going to put a hard timeline on it."
"And then Gilbert has a plan too, and I'm not exactly sure what his schedule is," Venable continued. "But it'll be a few outings there to make sure the same thing, that he's healthy but also built up and ready to go when he is there."
The White Sox on Thursday placed Tauchman on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, and Gilbert went to the 15-day injured list with left knee bursitis. Infielder Josh Rojas was also placed on the injured list Thursday with a right toe fracture, but he is further away from returning.
"I think he’s still feeling it," Venable said of Rojas. "Texted with him yesterday. I think there's just some pain there still that, he's got a broken toe. So, it's going to hurt a little bit and kind of at the mercy of that bone healing. He's a tough guy. The pain tolerance is there, he just can't do the things that he wants to do on the field and he's hurt a little bit. So, we're going to be patient with it. He wants to be here more than anybody as soon as possible. But, we're kind of just taking that one day by day, too."
Tauchman signed a one-year, $1.95 million deal with the White Sox in December. Across 31 spring training at-bats, Tauchman had six hits, five runs, two home runs, four RBI, two walks, 12 strikeouts, along with a .194 batting average, .265 on-base percentage, .387 slugging percentage and a .652 OPS.
The Palatine, Ill. native played close to home the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Across 217 games, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 runs, good for a .732 OPS. In 2023, he was sixth among Cubs hitters with a 2.7 WAR.
The White Sox acquired Gilbert in January in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league right-handed pitcher Aaron Combs. In a corresponding move to make room for Gilbert on the 40-man roster, infielder Brendan Shewmake was designated for assignment.
Gilbert pitched nine innings in five spring training appearances and one start. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs while striking out six batters and walking three. Gilbert pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2021-23 and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, though he has spent time in Triple-A each season. With the Phillies last season, Gilbert allowed three earned runs in 8.1 innings while striking out four batters and walking two.
