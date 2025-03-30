Will Venable Gives Update On Mike Tauchman's Status On Injured List
CHICAGO – Before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable provided an update on outfielder Mike Tauchman. The White Sox placed Tauchman on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a right hamstring strain.
"Good. I think he's healthy or getting healthy, and on track to go out on his rehab assignment here soon and get some at-bats," Venable said. "We'll see. I don't know the exact timeline. We're still taking it day by day, but encouraged by his progress."
Tauchman signed a one-year, $1.95 million deal with the White Sox in December. Across 31 spring training at-bats, Tauchman had six hits, five runs, two home runs, four RBI, two walks, 12 strikeouts, along with a .194 batting average, .265 on-base percentage, .387 slugging percentage and a .652 OPS.
The Palatine, Ill. native played close to home the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Across 217 games, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 runs, good for a .732 OPS. In 2023, he was sixth among Cubs hitters with a 2.7 WAR.
