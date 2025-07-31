Chicago White Sox Provide Injury Update On Chase Meidroth
CHICAGO –– White Sox rookie Chase Meidroth grimaced in pain after an 89.6 mph sinker from Taijuan Walker hit his right thumb in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rate Field.
Meidroth was evaluated on the field by White Sox staff, but remained in the game to run the bases. Going into the top half of the sixth inning, though, Lenyn Sosa replaced Meidroth at second base.
Manager Will Venable provided an update postgame.
"X-rays are negative right now," Venable said. "He'll get scanned again. I'm sure we'll see how he's doing. We got the off-day tomorrow, so see how he comes out of that."
The White Sox do not play on Thursday, which is also the MLB trade deadline at 5 p.m. CT. They begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 8:38 p.m. CT, followed by a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners beginning Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. CT.
Meidroth's rookie year
The White Sox acquired Meidroth in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox, who also sent Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman Gonzalez to Chicago. Meidroth was the first to make his MLB debut on April 11, coincidentally, against the Red Sox.
Through his first 349 plate appearances, Meidroth is slashing .252/.330/.319 with three home runs, 12 doubles, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks and 47 strikeouts. He has also played solid defense at both second base and shortstop.
As the White Sox continue to rebuild, Meidroth, 24, is establishing himself as part of the team's future.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX BEAT PHILLIES: The White Sox hit four home runs and recorded 17 total hits in a big win over the Phillies with the trade deadline looming. CLICK HERE
- HOUSER SCRATCHED: Left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander started Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to the potential of Adrian Houser being traded. CLICK HERE
- SOX-YANKEES TRADE: The White Sox have sent veteran outfielder Austin Slater to the Bronx. CLICK HERE