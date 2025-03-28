Tim Anderson Reflects On White Sox Career, Begins New Chapter With Angels
CHICAGO – Tim Anderson is familiar with Opening Day at Rate Field from his White Sox tenure from 2016-23. But on Thursday he was in the opposing dugout with the Los Angeles Angels, looking to resurrect his career.
Anderson had an accomplished run on the south side, winning the 2019 batting title, finishing seventh in 2020 MVP voting and making the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022. He was the face of the organization, but a once-promising roster flamed out early in two playoff appearances.
Anderson's career quickly went downhill as he posted a .582 OPS, a negative-1.8 WAR and hit just one home run in 524 plate appearances as the White Sox went 61-101 during the 2023 season. He also battled injuries, fought Cleveland Guardians' slugger Jose Ramirez on the field and eventually had his $14 million option declined by the White Sox after the 2023 season.
Anderson played 64 games for the Miami Marlins last season, and in January he signed a minor league contract with the Angels. Now 31 years old, Anderson returned to Rate Field for the first time on a new team.
Prior to Thursday's game, he reflected on why things didn't work out for the White Sox during his time.
"It takes nine to win," Anderson said pregame. "I was only one of them. I know I did what I had to do to try to win ball games. I don't pitch, you know, so I played shortstop every day and came to the ballpark ready to play. I'm happy with the way I went about it."
"It's always going to be a huge part. It's where it all started. That chapter's just all love. I enjoyed my time here for sure."
White Sox fans gave Anderson an ovation as he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat, but the cheers were perhaps even louder after White Sox starter Sean Burke struck out Anderson looking with two runners on in the first inning.
Anderson said he was excited to be back home and see White Sox fans, but he wasn't too concerned about the reception he'd receive.
"It don't matter," Anderson said. "You know, it don't matter. We'll see, but once I was here I did everything I was supposed to do. I came out and played hard. We'll see what they have to say, but for the most part, man, it's all love for sure."
Anderson's message to White Sox fans was to "keep going," a phrase he applies to his own career.
"It can get tough. That situation they're in can get tough, but you gotta stick with it," Anderson said. "I can't say my time here was all smooth, but they hung with us and we kept fighting. We took from them and they took from us, but at the same time it's all love. I think they understand what's going on and they see what's going on, but you just gotta buy in. If you're a fan, you gotta buy in."
Anderson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a ground out as the Angels lost 8-1 on Opening Day. Though the roster has gone through major changes since he left, Anderson enjoyed reconnecting with a few former teammates and members of the organization.
"I'm not a big huggy-huggy guy, but it's still love," Anderson said. "... This is where it all started. This is all love, and I'm sure they still feel the same about me."
"I had great relationships. I still – I talked to Jerry [Reinsdorf] in the spring. I saw Tony [La Russa]. ... The way it ended, yeah, it was bad. Who wants to leave home? But how will we know what's out there if we never leave home? So going out and trying to find better opportunities and continue to chase greatness, I think I'm in the right spot."
As he joined a new team, Anderson said it was easy to buy into and trust Angels manager Ron Washington. He called Washington relatable and said the two understand each other, which allows Washington to shoot him straight.
"Just having that support," Anderson said of Washington. "Really having that support, and knowing where that support is and knowing what the meaning of support is. All the preparation that we made in spring made it a lot easier for me to just go out and play. I like where I'm at, and I want to stay in that spot."
Anderson played just 65 games for the Marlins last year, which may have been a blessing in disguise as it gave him more time to rest his mind and body as he begins a new chapter of his career.
"It was good for the mental," Anderson said. "It was good for me just to really tap into real life and kind of get outside the baseball world. I spent some time with my family, and you know, get things back on track with where I needed to be. Right now I'm in a great head space. I know who supports me, I know who's against me, so just being aware. I'm just very thankful."
