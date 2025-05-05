Chicago White Sox Call Up Caleb Freeman After Long Journey Through Minor Leagues
CHICAGO – Caleb Freeman wore a big smile in the clubhouse prior to Sunday's game.
After joining the White Sox minor league system in 2019, the 27-year-old right-handed pitcher finally broke through to the big leagues. Freeman and Tyler Gilbert were called up from Triple-A on Sunday as part of a reliever swap. Fraser Ellard hit the 10-day injured list with a left lat strain, and Penn Murfee was optioned to Charlotte.
Freeman described the previous 24 hours as crazy and exciting, but he was ready to get rolling after arriving in Chicago Saturday night. It's been a long journey for the 15th round pick.
"Absolutely. Minor leagues are tough," Freeman said. "This is going on Year 7 of pro ball right now, so just grateful to be here and ready to get going."
Freeman began the 2025 season in Double-A Birmingham. After being promoted to Triple-A on April 16, he pitched 10.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts to just one walk and three hits. Despite his success, he didn't necessarily anticipate a call-up to the big leagues.
"Not really. I wasn't there very long so I was expecting to stay a little longer, but I was doing well, so I guess I got the call," Freeman said.
"[Charlotte manager] Sergio [Santos] called me in, told me I'm going up. I said, 'All right, so I guess I pack ... right now?' And he was like 'Yep, you're leaving tonight.' All right, I'll be there."
He's kept an eye on the White Sox while in the minor leagues, noting the success of his former Texas Tech teammate Davis Martin, who's "always been a baller," the "fresh" new City Connect uniforms and reuniting with minor league teammates like Jordan Leasure.
Freeman is excited to be able to provide for his family and wants White Sox fans to know that he's a hard worker who's going to give it everything he has. As far as what he hopes to bring to the White Sox bullpen, Freeman kept it simple – zeroes and a lot of innings.
"Throwing strikes. Living in the strike zone," Freeman said. "Routine has been good, working out and everything. Feel good, body's health, shoulder feels good. Ready to get going."'
Freeman didn't appear in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Astros, but he could make his MLB debut during the White Sox four-game road trip to Kansas City, beginning Monday at 6:40 p.m. CT.
