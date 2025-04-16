Chicago White Sox Designate Mike Clevinger For Assignment
CHICAGO – The White Sox announced three roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger has been designated for assignment, and he'll be replaced by fellow righty Steven Wilson, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also designated right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson for assignment on Friday. After clearing waivers, he has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
After undergoing disk replacement surgery on his neck last July, Clevinger transitioned to a new role as a reliever in 2025 after starting 142 games during his nine-year MLB career. White Sox manager Will Venable said during the season's first series that he was looking to use Clevinger in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen, but things did not go according to plan after eight appearances.
Across 5.2 innings, Clevinger allowed five earned runs and five hits while walking eight batters and striking out three. In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Athletics, he allowed two hits and three earned runs.
Wilson is in his second season in the White Sox organization after joining the Padres as an eighth round draft pick in 2018. Last season, he had a 7.53 ERA across 34.2 innings with the White Sox. He has pitched 5.1 innings in Triple-A this year, allowing one earned run while striking out 10 batters.
Anderson has also been with the White Sox since 2024, following stints with the Royals, Rangers and Angels. He posted a 4.39 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 53.1 innings with the White Sox last season. With Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, Anderson allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings.
