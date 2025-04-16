Tyler Soderstrom Powers Athletics To 12-3 Win Over White Sox
The MLB home run leaderboard had predictable names at the top going into Tuesday's games, such as Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Mike Trout. But by the end of the night, a somewhat surprising name emerged from the pack: Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.
With two home runs, three hits and six RBI, the 23-year-old Soderstom became the MLB home run leader with eight just 17 games into the season. He got going right away in the Athletics' 12-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday at Rate Field.
White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke hung a curveball over the heart of the plate in the first inning, and Soderstrom launched it for a three-run home run after singles by Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker. The White Sox tied the game in the bottom half with Andrew Vaughn's second home run of the season off of Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs.
The Athletics took a 4-3 lead in the second as Gio Urshela hit a fastball down the middle from Burke off the center field wall for an RBI double. Burke located a slider on the inner half in the third inning, but it was still left belt-high for Shea Langeliers to drive for a solo home run.
Burke got out of the third, but his day was over after 3.1 innings with six hits, five earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Through four starts, the White Sox Opening Day starter has a 7.56 ERA.
After Vaughn's first-inning home run, Springs settled in and held the White Sox scoreless across the following four frames. The White Sox best chance to score off of Springs came in the third, but Joshua Palacios struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Springs finished with five innings, three hits, three earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.
Athletics' relievers Justin Sterner and Mitch Spence were solid in relief, combining for four shutout innings with three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
The Athletics blew the game open in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Butler and another three-run home run by Soderstrom, this one flying 423 feet. White Sox reliever Penn Murfee was credited with four earned runs in one inning as the Athletics extended their lead to 9-3.
It wasn't necessary to secure the win, but just for good measure the Athletics added three runs in the ninth. Facing White Sox reliever Mike Clevinger, Langeliers hit an RBI double, followed by an RBI groundout by JJ Bleday and a sacrifice fly from Miguel Andujar to make it a 12-3 game.
With this loss, the White Sox fell to 4-12 ahead of Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch against the Athletics at Rate Field.