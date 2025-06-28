Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz 'Very Happy' With Return From Garrett Crochet Trade
CHICAGO –– The White Sox made a move in December that will help define the organization's future.
General manager Chris Getz traded left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects: Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman Gonzalez.
Crochet was coming off his first full season as a starting pitcher, and he became the White Sox ace with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts across 146 innings. Still just 25, trading Crochet came with some risk. In his first season with the Red Sox, he's an American League Cy Young candidate with a 2.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 135 strikeouts across 109.1 innings.
But if the White Sox weren't going to compete in the near future or sign Crochet to a long-term contract – the Red Sox immediately locked him down for six years and $170 million – getting four talented prospects in return could turn out to be a good alternative.
"Very happy with how those players have performed," Getz said Monday in Chicago. "... Feel really good. Once again you kind of go back to where we were going into 2024 with Garrett Crochet and the unknowns, whether he was going to be able to start or not. Now you look at where you are today and have been able to convert Garrett Crochet into multiple players that can help us. We feel like we're in a much better place."
Chase Meidroth was the first of the four to make his MLB debut on April 11. Lauded for his plate discipline and contact skills, he's slashing .264/.347/.317 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 27 walks and 34 strikeouts. He played all over the infield in the minor leagues, and has graded out well defensively at shortstop and second base with the White Sox.
Teel was next, making his debut on June 6. The highest-ranked of all four prospects in this trade at No. 24 in the MLB Pipeline rankings, Teel recorded the first three-hit game of his career on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. That raised his slash line to .282/.408/.359 to go along with three doubles, two RBIs, eight walks and 15 strikeouts in his first 49 big league plate appearances.
Getz has also been intrigued by his defense behind the plate.
"I love the way he's been catching. Whether it's the game-calling, the framing, the catch-and-throw," Getz said. "He made a great play yesterday with that throw home that short-hopped that he handled with such ease and grace. That just kind of speaks to his athleticism as a left-handed hitting catcher. Those are hard to find, so we're certainly excited having that, that skill set."
Gonzalez is the latest to join the White Sox, debuting on June 20 in Toronto. He's allowed one run in each of his two outings so far, both spanning two innings. He's also walked four batters, but also showed promise with five strikeouts.
He made the jump to the major leagues after posting a 2.75 ERA in Triple-A as a reliever. He began the season season as a starter in Double-A, allowing eight earned runs in 16.1 innings. Getz sees Gonzalez as a multi-inning reliever.
"He's got a power fastball, pretty good breaking ball and a changeup that's been effective," Getz said. "He's a guy that can throw more than one inning. Still very early in his career, and he's been a starter in the past. You don't want to close the door on anything but we felt it was the right move for him and for the White Sox to get a little bit more experience in the bullpen and see where it takes him."
