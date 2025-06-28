Will Venable Unexpectedly Reunites With Rafael Devers As White Sox Host Giants
CHICAGO –– White Sox manager Will Venable is familiar with Rafael Devers from his time as the Red Sox bench coach during the 2021 season. But that likely won't make it any easier to stop Devers, who comes to Rate Field for the second time in 2025 – this time with a new team.
"Raffy's a scary hitter," Venable said. "He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, all parts of the field, controls the zone well. Lefties, righties, it doesn't matter. He's a problem."
Venable managed against Devers in April, when the Boston Red Sox came to Chicago for a three-game series. Devers surprisingly went 0-for-10 with three walks and five strikeouts as the White Sox won two of three games.
The White Sox faced Devers and the Red Sox again less than a week later, that time traveling to Fenway Park in Boston. Devers was quieter than usual again, going 2-for-14 with a home run, three RBIs, four runs, five walks and three strikeouts, but Boston took three of four games.
Venable figured that'd be the last time they'd see Devers in 2025. But the Red Sox and Giants agreed on a massive trade on June 15 that sent Devers to San Francisco for pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs III and Jose Bello.
"That was big news. That was obviously a blockbuster trade there," Venable said. "It seems like a good spot for Raffy. Every team would love to have him. Good for the Giants."
Though he didn't hurt the White Sox too much in the first seven matchups this season, Devers is having another big year in his ninth major league season. Across 82 games with the Red Sox and Giants, he has 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, 61 walks and 85 strikeouts, good for a .270/.396/.502 slash line.
Venable enjoyed his time with Devers in Boston, but he'll be looking to manage the White Sox to three wins against Devers' new NL West club.
"Love Raffy. Great guy, works extremely hard," Venable said. "Great guy in the clubhouse. Great human being. A good guy and a great player."
